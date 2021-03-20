UK's Boris Johnson Takes 1st Jab Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine; Says 'it Was Very Quick'

As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday received his first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked scientists, NHA staff and volunteers who have contributed to the vaccination drive across the country.

UK PM Boris Johnson further said, "Get your jab when you’re asked to do so. It’s good for you, it’s good for your family and it’s a great thing for the whole country." While urging people to take the jab, Johnson told reporters that he did not feel a thing. He said that the process of getting vaccinated was very quick. "I cannot recommend it too highly," Johnson added.

The British Prime Minister received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's St Thomas' Hospital. Last year, Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in April 2020 for treatment.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that she would get vaccinated with AstraZeneca, adding that the government's motto to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is "vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate". The developments come after several European countries resumed the rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after a temporary halt citing concerns on the formation of blood clots.