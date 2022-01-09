UK's Brexit Minister Truss 'willing' To Trigger Article 16 Of Deal With EU If Talks Falter

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who was appointed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as lead negotiator with the European Union (EU), has said that she is prepared to override parts of the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland if the talks falter. According to The Guardian, Truss said that she would suggest “constructive proposals” to her EU counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič as both officials are due to meet for first in-person talks this week.

British Foreign Secretary said that she was “willing” to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol that would, as per the report, suspend parts of the treaty designed to prevent a hard border with the Republic. However, she would do it provided the deal fails. Johnson handed over the responsibility to lead negotiations with the EU to Truss just last month. Truss would be hosting European Commission vice president, Maroš Šefčovič at the Chevening country retreat.

While writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Truss stated that it was her “absolute priority” to resolve the “unintended consequences” created by the protocol to maintain stability in Northern Ireland. Truss wrote, “When I see Maroš Šefčovič this week for our first face-to-face talks, I’ll be putting forward our constructive proposals to resolve the situation.”

Truss called issues with EU ‘myriad and manifest’

Truss has argued that the present issues between Britain and EU are “myriad and manifest” and citing the matters such as bureaucracy on sending parcels between Northern Ireland and Britain. She also cited problems regarding the procurement of kosher food. British Foreign secretary continued, “I am prepared to work night and day to negotiate a solution”.

She said, “But let me be clear, I will not sign up to anything which sees the people of Northern Ireland unable to benefit from the same decisions on taxation and spending as the rest of the UK, or which still sees goods moving within our own country being subject to checks.”

“My priority is to protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland. I want a negotiated solution but if we have to use legitimate provisions including article 16, I am willing to do that,” Truss added.

Image: AP