UK's Camilla To Don Queen Mary’s Crown At Coronation, Sans The Controversial Kohinoor

Preparations have begun as the United Kingdom inches closer towards King Charles’ coronation in May, with a royal crown being remodeled to land on the head of the monarch’s wife. According to The Guardian, Queen Consort Camilla will be wearing a modified version of the crown that once belonged to Queen Mary, the consort of George V. It was put together by jewelry company Garrard for the coronation of 1911.

While the crown will be adorned with the Cullinan III, IV, and V jewels of the late Queen Elizabeth II, it will not have the vexed Kohinoor diamond affixed to it, according to Buckingham Palace. The diamond has been a shiny controversy and a matter of debate between the United Kingdom and India over how it was acquired by the East India Company in 1849 and was later presented to Queen Victoria.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that the Cullinan diamonds have been placed on Queen Mary’s crown for important occasions. At the coronation ceremony of 1911, Cullinan III and IV were set on the crown. In 1937, the Cullinan V was added to the crown at the coronation of King George VI.

This year, the crown will come without four of its eight detachable arches to strike a difference with the way it appeared on Queen Mary’s head at the 1911 coronation. This year will mark the first time that a crown of the queen consort will be re-used since the 18th century, when George III’s consort Caroline sported the crown of Mary of Modena.

“The choice of Queen Mary’s crown by her majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. As the work to remodel it begins, the crown has now been removed from display at the Tower of London to be finally presented as a royal revamp at King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 this year.