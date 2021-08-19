UK's CDS Issues Schoolboy Praise For Taliban As Boris Johnson Govt Doubles Afghanistan Aid

The UK's Chief of Defence Staff, General Nick Carter, on Wednesday, August 18, said that the Taliban is 'cooperating' with British forces in evacuating diplomats and citizens from Afghanistan. He further advised against calling the extremist group as an enemy, claiming that they want an 'inclusive' Afghanistan.

Speaking to Sky News, Britain's chief of defence staff said "you have to be careful about using the word enemy." He offered a humanising defence of the Taliban, even as the group continued its barbarism, and said that the Taliban were basically "country boys" who follow "Pashtunwali", the traditional lifestyle of the Pashtun people.

“You have to be careful about using the word enemy… they are country boys… with a code of honour… want an Afghanistan that is inclusive… they have changed… we need to be patient, give them space…," Carter told Sky News.

He further claimed that the Taliban have taken to the streets to avoid "public disorder". They are not behaving in a medieval way, that we saw in past, Carter stated.

The defence chief also said that the terrorists have bound together by a common purpose i.e they don't like corrupt governments. On being asked about women's rights, the defence chief ran out of excuses to make for Taliban and said we have to wait and see what they are saying at the moment.

UK to double humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

His remarks come at a time when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed that his government has decided to double the humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country amid the Taliban's takeover.

"The UK will double the amount of its humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan, bringing it to a total of 286 million pounds (USD 393.3 million)," Boris Johnson said while addressing the house of parliament.

He further informed that Britain will deploy extra 800 troops to support Afghanistan evacuation. The opposition parties have also supported Johnson's move to deploy more troops.

Taliban takes over Afganistan

On the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday, August 19, the Taliban declared the country as an "Islamic Emirate". The extremist group also changed the country's name to the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan'.

Even since the Taliban have stormed in Kabul, they are working towards forming their own government. In this process, the insurgents have thrown away human rights, suppressing any type of resistance.

However, despite the Taliban's control over most of Afghanistan, Panjshir Valley has emerged as a Centrepoint of resistance. An anti-Taliban front is being formed by the son of the late Afghan Politician Ahmad Shah Massoud-- Ahmad Massoud. He has reportedly received support from caretaker president Amrullah Saleh.

