The Tequila fish, which disappeared from the wild in 2003 due to water pollution and was declared extinct has been reintroduced to Mexico. It has been made possible due to the efforts of conservationists at the Chester zoo and the Michoacana University. The efforts have resulted in 1500 fish being returned to springs in the Teuchitlan River in Jalisco in southwest Mexico.

The "charismatic little fish" named Tequila fish does not grow longer than 70mm. In order to prevent the extinction of the fish, scientists at the Michoacana University of Mexico began the project in 1998 when they received five pairs of fish from the Chester Zoo. These 10 fish were able to make a new colony within the university’s laboratory. The scientists maintained the fish and expanded it over the following 15 years.

1500 Tequila fish reintroduced in southwest Mexico

The experts wanted to reintroduce the fish to the wild and for the preparation, they released 40 males and 40 females from the colony into large, artificial ponds at the university. After four years, the fish population has now risen to 10,000 and now the experts have reintroduced more than 1500 fish in southwest Mexico. Chester Zoo in a tweet informed, "Now, more than 1,500 fish have been reintroduced to a series of springs in south west Mexico and the latest findings show they are THRIVING in their new home." Furthermore, they revealed that the project has motivated the local children to protect the river and the species living in them.

As per Chester Zoo's statement, the project has also been cited as an International Union for the Conservation of Nature case study for successful global reintroductions. Gerardo, Chester Zoo's Curator of Lower Vertebrates and Invertebrates, has described it as an "important moment" in fighting special conservation. Gerardo said, “This is an important moment in the battle for species conservation. It is a real privilege to have helped save this charismatic little fish and it just goes to show that with the skill and expertise of conservationists, and with local communities fully invested in a reintroduction project, species can make a comeback from environments where they were once lost."

