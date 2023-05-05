UK's Chief Rabbi Will Walk To Coronation, To Ensure He Doesn't Break Shabbat Laws

The Chief Rabbi of Britain, Ephraim Mirvis, will walk to King Charles III's coronation in accordance with Shabbat laws, as the ceremony falls on a Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath and a day of rest. Mirvis explained to CNN in an interview on Friday that the King and Queen have been exceptionally gracious by inviting him to be their guest at St. James' Palace over the Sabbath, since Jews refrain from using vehicles during Shabbat. It is worth noting that the Chief Rabbit was knighted by Charles.

The palace is only a 15-minute walk from Westminster Abbey, where the coronation is scheduled to take place. Jews also observe a "digital detox" during Shabbat, which means that microphones will not be used during the ceremony. This marks the first time that faith leaders from all of Britain's major religions will be included in a coronation, which has traditionally been a solely Christian service.

Individuals representing all faiths will bless King Charles

During King Charles III's coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury will perform the ceremony and anoint the new king with holy oil. However, the Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, will also have a significant role in the proceedings. Mirvis will take part in the procession into Westminster Abbey and provide the newly crowned king with a blessing. After the religious service, Mirvis and four other faith leaders will form a line, and the king will stand in front of them to receive blessings and greetings.

Mirvis described the moment as "historic" and "exceptionally powerful" and expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to participate. King Charles, back in the 90s, when he was a prince, in a famous interview said that he doesn't want to be "Defender of the Faith" but defender of all faiths.

Practicing Jews will record the coronation so that they can watch it later

Despite the Church of England's central role in the monarchy, the Chief Rabbi lauded Charles' efforts to promote religious inclusivity and praised his "wonderful sensitivity" towards other faiths. "He is saying the right thing," the Chief Rabbi remarked, "But what's more impressive is he's actually carrying it out, he is implementing that. It is exceptionally genuine. He cares about all other faiths, and he wants to do his best."

The Chief Rabbi emphasized the global significance of this era, which sends a powerful message of interfaith understanding, and highlighted the Jewish community's interest in the upcoming coronation. Mirvis stated that the UK Jewish community would record the ceremony to watch it once Shabbat ends, while special prayers would be recited in synagogues throughout Britain and the Commonwealth.

Here is what you need to know about Shabbat

Shabbat is the Jewish day of rest, observed every week from sundown on Friday until nightfall on Saturday. The roots of Shabbat can be traced back to the book of Genesis in the Hebrew Bible, where it is written that God rested on the seventh day after creating the world. In Exodus, the Jewish people are commanded to remember and observe the Sabbath day.

Shabbat is a time for Jews to focus on their spiritual lives, spend time with family and friends, and engage in activities that bring them joy and peace. It is also a time to refrain from work and other activities that are considered "creative" or "productive" in nature, such as cooking, writing, and using electronic devices. Instead, Jews are encouraged to engage in activities that promote rest, relaxation, and reflection, such as reading, praying, and spending time in nature.

The contemporary relevance of Shabbat can be seen in the way that it provides a counterbalance to the fast-paced, constantly connected modern world. In a society that values productivity and efficiency above all else, Shabbat offers a space for individuals to disconnect and slow down, to focus on their relationships and their spiritual well-being. It also provides an opportunity to reflect on one's values and priorities, and to consider how they can live a more fulfilling and meaningful life.

For many Jews, observing Shabbat is an important part of their identity and serves as a way to connect with their heritage and community. It is also a way to honor and celebrate the tradition of resting and recharging, which has been passed down through generations.