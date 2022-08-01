UK's Conservative MPs Decry Liz Truss Supporter For 'disturbing' Attacks On Rishi Sunak

Nadine Dorries, a key loyalist of outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a staunch supporter of former Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, drew flack against her for “disingenuous and disturbing” attacks on Rishi Sunak including a tweet showing the former British Chancellor wielding a knife at Johnson. Several Conservative MPs criticised the UK cultural secretary for her social media posts against Sunak including a dig at his dressing sense. Dorries levelled Sunak’s Savile Row suit with Truss’ earrings from Claire’s.

Moreover, in a parody of Julius Caesar, Dorries retweeted an image showing Sunak stabbing Johnson. Her post was termed deeply provocative by one of the Conservative ministers especially considering that two MPs in Great Britain were killed.

As Prime Minister, I will deliver for the British people so we can succeed like never before https://t.co/TkT1xoc0U7 — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 31, 2022

Conservative MPs lash out at Nadine Dorries

UK Business Minister Greg Hands called the image inappropriate. While it was posted on social media as a parody of Johnson’s resignation, Hands considered the killing of the Southend West Tory MP David Amess at a constituency surgery in Essex last October.

“I’m sure Liz Truss would disown this kind of behaviour. I think this is appalling,” Hands told Sky News. “Look, it’s not even a year since the stabbing of Sir David Amess at his Southend constituency surgery, so I think this is very, very bad taste, dangerous even…I do find it distasteful.”

The Wales Secretary, Robert Buckland, who is supporting Sunak in the race to become the next PM, told BBC Radio Wales that the “sort of imagery and narrative is not just incendiary, it’s wrong.” He also said, “It’s time for those who think that an argument about Prada shoes or earrings is more important, for instance, should wind their neck in and let people talk about the issues rather than the personality.”

Simon Hoare, the chair of the Northern Ireland select committee, took to Twitter saying that it was “utterly, utterly tasteless. Crass and tasteless. Below the dignity of office … Remembering, with respect, our fallen colleagues David Amess and Jo Cox. The injured Stephen Timms. I will just leave it there.”

Truss supporter, Brandon Lewis who is a former Northern Ireland secretary said that he did not think the foreign secretary would support the remarks made by Dorries. Lewis told Sky News, “It’s certainly not the sort of thing I would tweet … Nadine is well known as having strong views on things. Nadine speaks for herself, she’s very much an individual on that. But that is not a position that Liz would take.”

Dorries acknowledged going ‘slightly over the top’

In the wake of the backlash, while writing in the Mail on Sunday, Dorries acknowledged that she “may have gone slightly over the top” with her tweet comparing Sunak’s suit and Prada shoes with Truss’ budget earrings.

“I wanted to highlight Rishi’s misguided sartorial style in order to alert Tory members not to be taken in by appearances in the way that happened to many of us who served with the chancellor in the cabinet,” she wrote. “The assassin’s gleaming smile, his gentle voice and even his diminutive stature had many of us well and truly fooled.”

I may have gone over the top about Rishi’s clothes. But I don’t want my party to be fooled by appearances - The Mail https://t.co/p5ghGaUXqV — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 30, 2022

Image: AP