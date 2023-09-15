UK's Conservatives Were Warned By MI5 That Some Candidates Might Be Chinese Spies: Report

Britain's MI5 security service on Thursday warned the British government that its two "would-be MPs" could be Chinese spies. The shocking details of the advice that was given to the British Conservative minister in 2021 and 2022, only came to light this week. The British intelligence service warned the ruling Conservative party to be careful about the Chinese spies infesting the party. Days later, the parliamentary researcher who had access to several British MPs was arrested on suspicion of spying for Beijing in March.

'Swift action was taken, they were removed': UK MP

Junior health minister Maria Caulfield told Times Radio in an interview that her party, in fact, acted very promptly after it was advised to stay cautious. The official said that she was asked to drop the two potential candidates for parliament after MI5 resorted to sending advice against them on suspicion of espionage.

"I think whichever party is in government, there will always be those who are trying to target it, either to get information or to influence," Caulfield said. She continued that the two possible candidates "who the Conservative Party were warned about, swift action was taken and they were removed from the list."

Caulfield informed that the candidates that were removed for espionage "are not standing for election." The pair had links to the Chinese Communist Party's United Front Work Department, a body charged with influencing global policy, according to the reports. "It was made very clear that they posed a risk," an unnamed source was quoted as saying. "They were subsequently blocked from the candidate's list. They weren't told why," the source stressed.

In March, The Sunday Times first confirmed that two men were arrested in connection with the spying charges. The researcher at the British parliament had access to several UK Conservative MPs. At the Group of 20 forum that was held here in New Delhi on September 9-10, which was skipped by Chinese President Xi Jinping, UK's Prime Minister Sunak confronted his Chinese counterpart on the espionage allegations against the two men detained in the UK. The 28-year-old researcher, who had spent time teaching in Beijing, was arrested by the UK in March for allegedly "spying" for the Chinese government under the Official Secrets Act. China, although, lambasted the UK for its claims of espionage labelling statements made by its officials in London as "malicious slander."