UK's Daily COVID Cases Hit Record High As Over 1.22 Lakh Infections Reported In 24 Hours

The United Kingdom, on Friday, recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases, nearly double than seven days ago, said the UK health ministry.

UK

Image: AP/Pixabay


The United Kingdom, on Friday, recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases, nearly double than seven days ago, the country's health department said. According to the data released by the ministry, the UK has reported at least 1,22,186 new cases in the last 24 hours. The cases are 2,000 higher than Thursday's figure. In addition, the country has reported at least 23,719 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in the UK has reached 114,625. According to the health bulletin, the cases of coronavirus witnessed a jump of nearly 48% in the past seven days. Also, the health ministry called the new OCID variant the main "driver" of the total cases reported in the country. 

However, it highlighted the hospitalisation report was not according to what the scientists had predicted a month ago. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the hospitalisation rate is 70% less than the earlier variants, especially the Delta. However, the agency noted was not the right time to predict the power of the highly- infectious virus and noted it would need at least 2-3 weeks to study the virus more precisely.  Amid a tremendous surge in coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, particularly in the national capital, London, its mayor has declared a "major incident" last week. According to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, he has announced the "distress call" as the capital city is grappling under the highly-infectious COVID-19 variant.

Have a look at the detailed report here:

UK Health Security Agency
UK Health Security Agency

 

Notably, a 'major incident' in the United Kingdom means that the region has plunged into an emergency and needs special arrangements to deal with the situation. Earlier, the London mayor had declared a major incident on January 8, this year due to the severe blow of COVID-19 on the country's National Health Service (NHS). Despite this, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Tuesday, cleared his government would not invoke COVID-19 lockdown or strict measures till Christmas. Johnson advised the people to go ahead with their Christmas plans but added to be cautious before moving outdoors. However, Johnson said his government will keep tracking all the activities and strict measures might come into force after December 25.

(Image: AP)

