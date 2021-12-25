UK's Daily COVID Cases Hit Record High As Over 1.22 Lakh Infections Reported In 24 Hours

The United Kingdom, on Friday, recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases, nearly double than seven days ago, the country's health department said. According to the data released by the ministry, the UK has reported at least 1,22,186 new cases in the last 24 hours. The cases are 2,000 higher than Thursday's figure. In addition, the country has reported at least 23,719 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in the UK has reached 114,625. According to the health bulletin, the cases of coronavirus witnessed a jump of nearly 48% in the past seven days. Also, the health ministry called the new OCID variant the main "driver" of the total cases reported in the country.

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79



On 24 December, 122,186 new cases and 137 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK.



Our data includes the number of people receiving a first, second and booster dose of the #vaccine: pic.twitter.com/aDw9a0Qz9t — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 24, 2021

#OmicronVariant latest information



23,719 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the UK.



Confirmed Omicron cases in the UK now total 114,625. pic.twitter.com/X4Kz1v3sPx — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 24, 2021

However, it highlighted the hospitalisation report was not according to what the scientists had predicted a month ago. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the hospitalisation rate is 70% less than the earlier variants, especially the Delta. However, the agency noted was not the right time to predict the power of the highly- infectious virus and noted it would need at least 2-3 weeks to study the virus more precisely. Amid a tremendous surge in coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, particularly in the national capital, London, its mayor has declared a "major incident" last week. According to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, he has announced the "distress call" as the capital city is grappling under the highly-infectious COVID-19 variant.

Have a look at the detailed report here:

Notably, a 'major incident' in the United Kingdom means that the region has plunged into an emergency and needs special arrangements to deal with the situation. Earlier, the London mayor had declared a major incident on January 8, this year due to the severe blow of COVID-19 on the country's National Health Service (NHS). Despite this, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Tuesday, cleared his government would not invoke COVID-19 lockdown or strict measures till Christmas. Johnson advised the people to go ahead with their Christmas plans but added to be cautious before moving outdoors. However, Johnson said his government will keep tracking all the activities and strict measures might come into force after December 25.

(Image: AP)