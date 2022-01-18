UK's Dominic Raab Dubs Cummings' Statement On Boris Johnson-partygate Row As 'nonsense'

Reacting to the recent allegations by former senior aide Dominic Cummings about the Partygate row, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab termed the statement "nonsense". While speaking to BBC, he said it was “nonsense” that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had lied to MPs. However, he acknowledged any "deliberate falsehood" in the Commons would leave the "British Prime Minister in jeopardy". "If it's lying, deliberate in the way you describe, if it’s not corrected immediately, it would normally, under the ministerial code and the governance around parliament, be a resigning matter," The Guardian quoted Raab as saying during BBC Radio programme on Tuesday.

Earlier in an interview with Sky News, Raab said he was confident that the British Prime Minister gave a straightforward answer in the parliament "PM has been very clear that Cummings’ claims were not true or accurate," he said. Notably, Johnson, confessed that he had attended drinks in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020.

However, Johnson categorically denied he had any idea of the social gathering was going on. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, Metropolitan Police confirmed it has contacted the Cabinet Office over a "bring your own booze party" on May 20, 2020, which came to light from a "leaked email". The Opposition MPs are now seeking an honest answer from the UK PM in the partygate row and demanded an unconditional apology regarding the same.

Johnson allegedly held booze party during COVID lockdown

The media report said the parties were held in Downing Street at the height of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that Downing Street is a 200-metre long street in the City of Westminster that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer. "These are rules that he himself put in place… If the prime minister himself has not followed that guidance if he was at that party when others were told to remain in their homes and not mix with others, that is simply unacceptable," Sputnik quoted Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross as saying. "And if he has misled parliament, in my view he can't continue," added Ross.