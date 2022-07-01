UK's Economy 'weakening' As Facing Risk Of Inflation Surge & Recession: Bank Of England

The governor of the Bank of England on Thursday warned that the UK will face the worst inflation as compared with other major economies as the energy crisis grips Europe, Britain, US and the ally nations. The UK's economy would weaken earlier, and will witness the devastating impact of inflation and the looming recession much faster as a result of the energy price shock, Andrew Bailey said at a press conference in Sintra, Portugal. Britain's economy has hit a “turning point” post COVID-19 pandemic, and is grappling with new challenges such as rising cost of living, soaring energy prices due to war in Ukraine, and inflation.

“The UK economy is probably weakening rather earlier and somewhat more than others. I think that’s been somewhat evident now for a few months," Bailey said at the meeting of central bankers, according to Britain's Independent.

Scale of the shock 'very substantial,' Bank warns

The Bank of England's governor warned that the UK will be "hit by a very large national real income shock, which is coming from outside." “The scale of the shock is very substantial and in and of itself it will have an effect, a big effect, because it will reduce domestic demand and it will pass through into the labour market and it will pass through into inflation," he continued. At the European Central Bank’s conference in Sintra, he stressed, “When I look at the UK economy at the moment, it’s very clear that the economy is now starting to slow. We are at something of a turning point in that respect.”

Bailey's warnings closely follow the statistics of the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) that has warned the rate of inflation has reached its highest point since at least February 1982 within Britain, soaring to a whopping 10.2 percent. Rising fuel and food costs are the main drivers behind the overall cost of living surge, the agency said. Swati Dhingra, associate professor of economics at the London School of Economics, meanwhile, also warned that the latest data suggests that the UK's slowdown is “much more imminent than we thought before."

The UK's inflation rate has risen to the highest level in 40 years last month due to the critical food shortage caused by war in Ukraine. Consumer price inflation accelerated to 9% in the last 12 months through April, up from 7% the previous month, a survey published by the UK's Office for National Statistics found. War in Ukraine has pushed Britain to mitigate a cost-of-living crisis. Economists forecast that the inflation will result in the biggest drop in living standards since the 1950s across Britain. The country has witnessed more than 54% price hike in gas and electricity bills recently.