'UK's Economy Will Suffer The Worst Downturn Of Major Economies In 2023,' Says OECD

The OECD, which stands for Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, has said that the UK will face the worst downturn of a major economy in the year 2023. The OECD report states that the UK's economy will shrink by 0.4% in 2023. It added that the UK's economy will grow by a meagre 0.2% in the year 2024.

The OECD report also flagged energy insecurity that the UK might be facing over this winter. The report said that the UK is vulnerable to rolling blackouts this winter. “A particularly cold winter could risk supply disruptions, exposing the economy to rolling power cuts," read the report, as per a report by The Independent.

OECD report criticises UK govt's energy price guarantee

The report also criticised the British government's energy price guarantee, calling it "untargeted", whilst adding that it will lead to a spike in inflation. The energy price guarantee was introduced during Liz Truss' short tenure and it caps energy bills at an average of £2,500 pounds. British PM Rishi Sunak has himself stated that the UK is staring at a challenging time ahead.

According to the report, the UK will be the only OECD nation whose economy won't recover to pre-pandemic levels by the year 2024. Opposition politicians used the OECD report to criticise the current British government. “Today’s figures from the OECD are yet more evidence of the Tories’ 12 years of economic failure,” said Pat McFadden, who is the Labour Treasury spokesperson. Other than the UK, Germany is the only nation in the G7 which will witness a contraction in its national income. 10 Downing Street has said that the government is planning for all eventualities and that the UK's offshore wind farms will provide sufficient energy to the UK. “While we are preparing for all eventualities, we are confident that we will continue to have good provision throughout the winter months," said the British PM's spokesperson.