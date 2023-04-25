UK's Evacuation Effort Of Diplomats In Sudan 'nearly Collapsed': Report

The British Embassy in Sudan on Monday said that evacuation remains "perilous" and that the convoys evacuating people from the conflict-ridden West African country came "under fire". The incident unfolded as "intense fighting" ensued in the war-torn country for a week between the rival military factions. The embassy in a statement said that safely evacuating the British nationals is the "utmost priority." The statement further noted that those stranded in the areas of heavy clashes must stay indoors. Elite British troops flew out the embassy staff and the diplomats from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Saturday. Reportedly, British soldiers accompanied the diplomats from the assembly points to the military checkpoints.

"You should exercise your judgement, including whether to relocate at your own risk," the British embassy said in a statement.

Evacuation effort of UK 'nearly collapsed'

Reports emerged that the effort to extract Sudanese citizens during the evacuation of British diplomats "nearly collapsed" the entire operation. A better plan is needed "today" for evacuating the British citizens, a senior British MP had told the reporters, according to Sky News. The minister had warned about Sudan's escape plans, adding that there were considerable risks. "What we require is a clear-cut plan as to how to get British passport-holders out," Tobias Ellwood, the chair of the UK Parliament's defence committee, told GB News. "If that plan does not emerge today, then individuals will then lose faith and then start making their own way back," he added.

The minister informed that UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office had been trying to evacuate a Sudanese citizen who was dependent on a British national. A "tense standoff" broke out, as the Sudanese citizen was unable to join the delayed flight. The "entire thing" was on verge of collapse as the evacuation was delayed by more than an hour.

Downing Street announced that it called a COBRA meeting and that a statement is also expected in the House of Commons from Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell. UK emergency response committee chaired by UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was scheduled for today (April 24) and an official statement is awaited about the evacuations. Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell from the House of Commons informed that there was a session held of the emergency response committee late last night, chaired by the UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.