UK's FCA Asks Facebook & Twitter To Take Steps To Prevent Fraud Attacks On Their Platforms

As the fraud attacks on social media platforms have increased in the last few months, UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has told Facebook and Twitter to take action to prevent them. As per the reports of The Telegraph, FCA chief Nikhil Rathi stated that firms like Facebook's parent company, Meta, and Twitter need to do more to combat fraud in social media. Investment firms can advertise on Facebook and Twitter now even if they are not regulated by the FCA. However, Nikhil also said that following their engagement, Google altered its policy only to permit FCA-registered firms to promote financial promotions with them, and now they expect Meta, Twitter, and others to translate their commitments into concrete action plans.

Research by Action Fraud, the national reporting hub for fraud and cybercrime, suggests that investment scams on social media cost the public £63 million (Rs 6,26,01,43,724) last year. Some victims said that investment scammers approached them directly, while others claimed that adverts on the platforms drew them in. Rathi noted last year that he had spoken with Google more frequently than any other financial services firm as the FCA attempted to rein in tech titans and make Google safer for individual investors.

Meta has committed to introducing a new onboarding procedure

According to The Telegraph, a representative for Meta said that the company has committed to introducing a new onboarding procedure this year that will require UK regulated financial services to be authorised by the FCA before running financial services advertisements on their platforms. A Twitter spokesperson said that using scam tactics on Twitter to obtain money or sensitive financial information is against their financial frauds policy and that they will take strong enforcement action when they discover infractions of their policies. The spokesperson further said that they have always responded to bad actors' changing tactics, and they are also working with industry stakeholders to iterate and enhance their policies in this area.

Meanwhile, following a difficult first year in charge of the regulator, Rathi is looking to put the FCA on track. He said they have altered the FCA employment offer to improve pay and reward strong, consistent performance that delivers in the public interest. He claimed that this year, they have welcomed over 200 new colleagues from all around the country, bringing a wealth of new abilities with them.

Image: Pixabay/ Unsplash