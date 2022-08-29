UK's Financial Aid For Ukraine Amid War With Russia 'will Dry Up By End Of Year': Report

UK’s financial support for Ukraine’s military is feared to run out by the end of 2022, a Defense Ministry source confirmed to Britain's leading newspaper, the Sunday Times. The British government has already allocated more than £2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) in military aid to Ukraine but the financial support is now running low. Whoever leads the country as the next UK prime minister "will have to deal with strained public finances and declining public enthusiasm for a protracted conflict," the source told the paper.

This comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth £54 million ($63 million) to counter Russia's aggression. The package includes an estimated £2.3 billion committed in addition to the recent assistance that was sworn by the UK government right after Russia launched its military operation in February. The UK has also been struggling to tackle its own economy as it witnesses soaring inflation that is predicted to spike to a whopping 18% in early 2023.

"The reality is that the UK’s financial contribution to the war effort will have dried up by the end of the year,” the Sunday Times article noted quoting the defence source.

"This means that the new prime minister will very soon face the question of whether to commit billions of pounds of additional support at a time when the public finances are under intense strain," the source unidentified by name stressed.

50,000 Ukrainian refugees face risk of 'homeless' in UK

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues into the sixth month, as many as 50,000 Ukrainian refugees that fled to the United Kingdom face the risk of becoming homeless next year, The Guardian reported. UK government has been warned of the impending crisis but has yet to take steps to fend off the issue, the newspaper stated.

Fears are also mounting that the UK government's "Homes for Ukraine" initiative will fall apart next month when refugees complete their six months of stay, with no alternate housing solution in place. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has presented the country's response to Russia's invasion as a moral victory, but a number of organisations have warned that his administration's primary response to the refugee crisis brought on by the fighting could result in a terrible spike in homelessness.