UK's Financial Experts Plan To Launch 'Recovery Corporation' To Tackle COVID-19 Debt

In a bid to help small businesses restructure and repay amid COVID-19 crisis, nearly 200 of Britain’s financial experts have come together and decided to launch a UK Recovery Corporation (UKRC). TheCityUK Recapitalisation Group reportedly plans to set aside $44.1 billion in ‘unsustainable' COVID-19 relief debt. As per reports, the group plans to oversee government-guaranteed loans issued since lockdown and they further plan to offer more manageable terms to borrowers to prevent a wave of bankruptcies borne by the taxpayer.

Adrian Montague, who is the chairman of TheCityUK Leadership Council, called COVID-19 pandemic a ‘100-year storm’ and reportedly added that the outbreak has caused untold economic damage. While speaking to an international media outlet, Adrian said that the government’s support schemes have been the essential sandbags holding back the flood, protecting businesses and saving jobs. However, he further acknowledged that with tough trading conditions forecast to remain, paying back these loans will be challenging for many small and medium-sized businesses (SME).

The Recapitalisation group’s initiative comes after analysis suggested that some firms could run into trouble as early as autumn. According to reports, the experts fear that once the government’s furlough scheme tapers off and rent deferrals end, around three million jobs and 780,000 SMEs could be at risk and in danger of insolvency. While according to the government scheme, businesses need to start repaying government COVID-19 loans in March, the recent analysis called for immediate action by the government including legislating to enable UKRC to act effectively.

Three plans under UKRC

A spokeswoman for the treasury reportedly explained that under the proposal by the Recapitalisation group, the government would be the principal investor in UKRC initially but debt could later be sold off in portfolios or securitised and bought by private investors. The spokeswoman further said that the companies supported by UKRC could access a ‘Business Repayment Plan’ to convert state-backed loans under 250,000 pounds into means-tested tax liabilities.

On the other, companies with large debts, up to one million pounds, would be able to access the ‘Business Recovery Capital’ initiative in a bid to convert crisis loans into preference shares of long-term subordinated debt, which will be repayable over a longer period of 8-10 years. While both the options would ensure SMEs to not give up any equity, the spokeswoman also informed of the third option, which is a creation of a new growth capital fund known as Growth Shares for Business (GSB). The third option would reportedly provide capital to rebuild cash reserves or spur recovery.

With risks involved, the chief executive of TheCityUK, Miles Celic, reportedly said that banks were mindful of the potential repetitional risks in pursuing bad debts from struggling firms. However, Miles added that a proposed independent review system will help ensure fair outcomes. Moreover, UK Financial Services Managing Partner Omar Ali said that the recovery corporation could help collect debts over the longer term. He added that it was ultimately up to the government to decide the viability criteria for the various schemes.

