UK's Financial Watchdog Bans Crypto Exchange Binance From Operating Without Prior Consent

In the latest development in the global crackdown of the crypto industry, UK’s financial regulator has banned Binance Markets Ltd from doing any regulated business in the entire country. According to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) register, Binance Markets was given until the evening of June 30 to confirm that it has scrapped all advertising and financial promotions.

The authorities have also directed the online exchange, where users can trade cryptocurrencies, to make it evident on its website, social media channels and other communications that it is not allowed to operate in the UK Binance Markets and will be unable to resume operations in the country without prior written consent. Bloomberg stated that Binance is the ‘world’s biggest crypto exchange’ by reported turnover.

Even though the target of FCA’s restrictions is a separate legal entity from Binance, the UK financial regulator has specified that a notice shall be put on Binance.com and other communication channels used by the online exchange such as Binance mobile and desktop applications. Following the statement by FCA on June 25, Binance Markets said on Twitter on June 28 that it “does not offer any products or services via the Binance.com website.”

It further said, “The Binance Group acquired BML May 2020 and has not yet launched its UK business or used its FCA regulatory permissions.”

“The FCA UK notice has no direct impact on the services provided on http://Binance.com. Our relationship with our users has not changed,” it added.

We are aware of recent reports about an FCA UK notice in relation to Binance Markets Limited (BML).



BML is a separate legal entity and does not offer any products or services via the https://t.co/QILSkzx7ac website. (1/4) — Binance (@binance) June 27, 2021

‘Restricts, but does not remove’

As per the Bloomberg report, a Binance spokesperson said through email that the FCA notice ‘restricts, but doesn’t remove, permissions owned by Binance Markets.’ The UK financial regulator’s move extends a regulatory crackdown on the cryptocurrency sector as concerns continue to escalate over virtual currency’s potential involvement in money launderings and financial fraud. Reportedly, Binance on May 17 had withdrawn its application related to the 5MLD which is an anti-laundering directive after “intensive engagement from the FCA,” according to the watchdog.

The latest restrictions by FCA on Binance came after the online exchange announced the acquisition of an FCA-regulated entity in June 2020 along with plans to launch Binance.UK. As per the report, the FCA spokesperson has said, “A significantly high number of cryptoasset businesses are not meeting the required standards under the money laundering regulations, which has resulted in an unprecedented number of businesses withdrawing their applications.”

IMAGE: Shutterstock