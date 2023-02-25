UK's Food Supply Crisis: National Farmers' Union Raises Alarm Over Vegetable Shortages

Tom Bradshaw, the deputy president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU), has urged the UK to assert control over its own food production amidst an ongoing shortage of vegetables. In a recent statement, Bradshaw cautioned that geopolitical events like the conflict in Ukraine, as well as climate change, were causing significant instability in supply chains, as per a report from Sky news. He also noted that Brexit had added another layer of complexity to the UK's task of renegotiating trade relationships with its partners. Bradshaw's remarks reflect growing concerns among farmers and policymakers about the need to secure the country's food supply in the face of these challenges.

"As we reposition ourselves in the world, we've left a trading bloc in the EU where we had very good trading relationships, we've had to go further afield. We see geopolitics, and the war in Ukraine being a tragic example, having huge impacts and I don't think that unrest is likely to go away in the near future; we seem to live in a very volatile world," he said whilst speaking to Times radio.

Is climate change compounding the issue?

"We've then got climate change, compounding all of those issues. What we saw last summer with 40C heat is climate change in action. And we have 70 million people living on an island and we have to take responsibility for how we're going to feed those 70 million people," he added. However, Bradshaw was quick to add that imports will always be a part of Britain's food supply. "But with all of that volatility that's happening around the world, we need to take command of the food we can produce for ourselves here and make sure that everybody in that supply chain is getting a fair return so that we can continue to provide the food that everybody needs," Bradshaw said. It is worth flagging that UK Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey on Thursday issued a warning stating that shortages of certain fruits and vegetables in British supermarkets may persist for up to a month.

What is causing the shortage in vegetables?

There are currently supply chain issues in the UK which have been caused by a variety of factors including labour shortages, animal feed price increases, inflation, disruption from the war in Ukraine, and changes resulting from Brexit. Additionally, difficult weather conditions in southern Europe and northern Africa have impacted the availability of certain items like tomatoes. Higher gas prices are also discouraging farmers from producing out-of-season crops indoors in the UK. To combat these shortages, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi, and Asda have implemented purchase limits on some fruits and vegetables.