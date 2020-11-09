UK's Head Of Armed Forces Says 'threat Of New World War Is Real' Amid Ongoing Crisis

The head of UK armed forces, General Sir Nick Carter has warned that the threat of new world war is real if the current small conflicts across the globe escalate beyond control. While talking to the Sky News, Carter said that if the preliminary conflicts are not resolved, they would draw more nations and weapons, especially amid the crippling economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the current situation of the world with unprecedented challenges can also trigger new security threats and even war.

In the same interview, the chief of the defence staff presented a vision of Uk’s army of the 2030s and said that it could comprise of at least 90,0000 human soldiers along with 30,000 robots. Carter also revealed the desire of the British army for a multi-year budget settlement from the UK Treasury in November to enable the military in making the long-term investments that are essential for the modernisation of the troops.

UK Chancellor scrapped plans of multi-year funding

As per reports, British Chancellor Rishi Sunka had scrapped the plans for a multi-year spending review for the government departments this month because of uncertainty posed by the global health crisis with England being in the second four-week-long lockdown amid spiking cases. Instead, the UK Treasury has proposed one-year budgets to be continued among the departments and determine if the British Ministry of Defence can have a varying settlement. However, it was unusual for a senior military officer such as Crater to comment on an impending political situation.

Carter’s remarks came when Britain marked a series of scaled back Remembrance Sunday events amid the COVID-19 pandemic on November 8. Due to ongoing health crisis, instead of traditional customs, only a handful of veterans were seen marching past the Cenotaph in central London because of the restrictions that are imposed. Even UK monarch, Queen Elizabeth II observed the day from a balcony at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, while politicians and members of the royal family laid wreaths in Whitehall including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“May the memory of their sacrifice and bravery remain with us always.”



Her Majesty The Queen leads the nation in remembrance to all those who have died in two World Wars and other conflicts.#WeWillRememberThem #RemembranceSunday . pic.twitter.com/xzO2jdjXMK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 8, 2020

Today we show that in this time of adversity, no virus can stop us from honouring the memory of the servicemen and women from Britain and the Commonwealth to whom we owe so much. #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/0rP6YeQ846 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 8, 2020

