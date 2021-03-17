UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock Backs AstraZeneca-Oxford's Vaccine, Says 'it's Safe'

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday backed the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as “safe” and urged people to “get the jab” as soon as they are provided with the opportunity. Hancock said his government has been reviewing the vaccine data all this while and assured that AstraZeneca-Oxford jab is safe for use. This comes after several European Union nations suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccine over reports of blood clots in recipients.

Hancock also said that the World Health Organization (WHO), British medicines regulator MHRA, and the European Medicines Agency have said that AstraZeneca's vaccine is safe and effective.

European countries, including France, Germany, and Italy suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Monday, at least until the investigation into the reported blood clots cases is complete. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is conducting a review of the British vaccine but has insisted that there is no connection between blood clots cases and the AstraZeneca jab. AstraZeneca has also assured that its vaccine is safe for use on all tested age groups and that it has found no evidence to link the cases with jabs.

“A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country,” AstraZeneca said in a statement on March 14.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222, which it developed in partnership with Oxford University, has been granted emergency use authorisation in more than 70 countries across six continents. The vaccine uses replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector, which contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein. The vaccine detects and triggers immune response against COVID-19 virus using the same spike protein.

COVID-19 cases & vaccinations

As far as the UK's vaccination effort is concerned, the country stands fourth in the world in terms of total doses administered so far. According to figures acquired by Our World in Data, the United Kingdom has administered more than 26 million doses to date. The United Kingdom has reported more than 4.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 1,25,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

(Image Credit: Associated Press)