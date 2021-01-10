UK's Health Secretary Says Country On Course To Meet Vaccination Target

Britain is on course to meet its coronavirus vaccine target, country’s health secretary Matt Hancock said on January 10 but warned that the cases are still rising. With over 3,026,348 cases and 81,000 deaths, the UK has been battered by the pandemic and the recent spike has left National Health Service (NHS) in a “very serious situation,” said Hancock is an address. His remarks came during presser a wherein he was discussing country’s ambitious mass vaccination plan.

Elaborating further, Hancock said that more than 200,00 people inoculated every day, including one-third of the over-80s regarded as the most vulnerable group to the disease. He also added that seven new mass vaccination centres were opening to accelerate the rollout. Johnson administration aims to inoculate over 15 million residents by mid-February, a move to get ahead of the rapidly spreading mutant coronavirus.

We've now vaccinated a third of the over-80s in this country, so we're making significant progress, but more to do.



This week, we're opening 7 mass-vaccination centres to help in our national effort to protect people from COVID. pic.twitter.com/t26L2De0ci — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) January 10, 2021

Earlier this week, Hancock had said that the mutant coronavirus from South Africa was “more of a problem” than the variant found in the UK. Both the countries reported the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 variant in December 2020. While the African variant named 501Y.V2 has been reported in countries including France and Japan, the British variant named B.1.1.7 has been reported in Australia, US and Canada amongst others.

Speaking at daily coronavirus briefing, Hancock stressed that he was “incredibly worried” about the South African strain. Furthermore, he reasoned that it was because of this concern, that the UK had previously banned all incoming flights from South Africa. “This is a very, very significant problem ... and it’s even more of a problem than the UK new variant,” he said at the briefing.

Three vaccines in the UK

As of now, Health regulators in the UK have approved three vaccine candidates for mass inoculation. On December 2, the country approved Pfizer/BioNTech's RNS based vaccine candidate, making it the first country in the world to do so. It was followed by approval of Moderna's vaccine and lastly by shots developed by Oxford University/AstraZeneca. The country aims to vaccinate frontline workers and elderlies before switching to the comparatively lower risk groups.

