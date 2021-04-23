UK's Intelligence Agency MI5 Joins Instagram, Reveals 'secret To Successful Spying'

United Kingdom's domestic counterintelligence and security agency, MI5 joined Instagram on April 22 breaking stereotypes of such agencies and increasing transparency. The account with username @mi5official has also made its first intriguing post with the service saying that the secret to successful spying is to “consider all angles.” The account has already been followed by at least 78.5k followers on Instagram and its first post has garnered over 21k likes and more than 1,000 comments. The @mi5official description says, “We are MI5. We keep the UK safe from threats to national security. This account is not monitored 24/7.”

Further, while sharing the first Instagram update which reportedly showed the secure “pods” used by MI5 members in order to enter its headquarters in London. Replying to the same, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said, “Thank you for your exceptional work in keeping our country safe." MI5 boss Ken McCallum said that “being more open” is an essential approach that the security service is planning on taking in the 2020s.

The image was shared with the caption, “The secret to successful spying? Consider all angles. It’ll give you a better view...This is the view our staff see as they enter MI5 HQ in Thames House, London. Behind these pods lie some of the UK’s best kept secrets.”

MI5 Instagram account to host O&As

In the official statement on Thursday, the UK Security Service said that its content on social media would bust several myths about MI5’s work and will shine light upon the 12-year-old past of the agency. The Instagram account would also be used to host Q&As with intelligence officers. Further, in the first media engagement since being appointed as MI5 Director general in October 2020, McCallum said, “If I want one thing to characterise my tenure in this role, it’s for MI5 to open up and reach out in new ways.”

McCallum also laid emphasis on the importance of MI5 to communicate more about its work and said, “Much of what we do needs to remain invisible, but what we are doesn’t have to be. In fact, opening up will be key to our future success.”

