UK's Labour Leadership Has Led To Stan Wars, Here's How It Developed

UK politicians have grown a colossal fanbase in the online world and Stanning has become an entirely new language and culture in the world of politics. Stan is an overzealous and obsessive fan of somebody. Many celebrities have, in turn, cultivated their stan armies like Ariana Grande’s Arianator’s or Beyonce’s Beyhive.

My new thing will be to mute any “Stan accounts” for leadership, I’m interested in hearing different viewpoints of how candidates and their policies are perceived but this weird uncritical and apolitical fan culture thing is just too weird and annoying. Or maybe I’m too old — Sabrina Huck (@Sabrina_Huck) January 16, 2020

It is no surprise that the Stan armies have occupied a major place in the politics of Britain turning the current labour leadership as a Stan War. Overenthusiastic fans put their best efforts to post memes, posts and tweets in the favour of their idols including Lisa Nandy, Emily Thornberry, Jess Phillips, Abby Tomilson amongst others.

Lisa Nandy supporters have the best meme game of any leadership candidate so far and that's a fact. — Jamie🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@GreenJamieS) January 12, 2020

pic.twitter.com/xq8jqhY3Z5 — Lisa Nandy Memes for Town Loving Teens (@lizanundy) December 17, 2019

I stan Emily Thornberry as a gay icon not just because she's a well-dressed, brassy comedian with a heart of gold. I also stan her because when she talks up to power, she fucking. Talks. Up. To. Power. https://t.co/RBg1fod5pp — David Levesley (@DJFLevesley) December 8, 2017

Missed this on the night but massive fan of Emily Thornberry taking a break from campaigning to go to the Drag Race UK Finale event pic.twitter.com/KhypdIPOGV — Joseph Cassidy (@josephdcassidy) November 23, 2019

In many cases, the Stans also lead in a real shift of polling numbers. Detracters of people like Jeremy Corbyn and Bernie Sanders weaponise the passion of young and hard-left voters and turn it back against them. In the UK, Jeremy Corbyn stans are actually obsessed with how far left he has brought the labour party while Stans of Boris Johnson has a cult of personality wherein his fawns obsess over his hilarious 'Borisism.'

