The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

UK's Labour Leadership Has Led To Stan Wars, Here's How It Developed

UK News

UK politicians have grown a colossal fanbase in the online world and Stanning has become an entirely new language and culture in the world of politics.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK

UK politicians have grown a colossal fanbase in the online world and Stanning has become an entirely new language and culture in the world of politics. Stan is an overzealous and obsessive fan of somebody. Many celebrities have, in turn, cultivated their stan armies like Ariana Grande’s Arianator’s or Beyonce’s Beyhive. 

Stan Army

It is no surprise that the Stan armies have occupied a major place in the politics of Britain turning the current labour leadership as a Stan War. Overenthusiastic fans put their best efforts to post memes, posts and tweets in the favour of their idols including Lisa Nandy, Emily Thornberry, Jess Phillips, Abby Tomilson amongst others. 

Read: UK’s Labour Party To Replace Jeremy Corbyn On April 4

Read: Boris Johnson Rejects Trump's Concerns, Allows Huawei In UK's 5G

In many cases, the Stans also lead in a real shift of polling numbers. Detracters of people like Jeremy Corbyn and Bernie Sanders weaponise the passion of young and hard-left voters and turn it back against them. In the UK, Jeremy Corbyn stans are actually obsessed with how far left he has brought the labour party while Stans of Boris Johnson has a cult of personality wherein his fawns obsess over his hilarious 'Borisism.'

Read: Jeremy Corbyn Criticised For Nominating John Bercow For Peerages

Read: Australia's Internet Ranking Slips Behind Kazakhstan And Kosovo

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA