UK's Labour Party Expels Veteran British Filmmaker And Socialist Ken Loach

British filmmaker and left-wing politician, Ken Loach, informed on Saturday that he has been expelled from the Labour Party in an abrupt way for supporting others who were expelled earlier.

The move comes after the party last month expelled four associated groups on grounds that they were "not compatible" with Labour values. They included groups that had been critical of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to tackle anti-Semitism within the party’s ranks and had openly supported his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn's leadership. Accusing Starmer of rolling back moves to democratise the party, they had criticised him for fighting with some of his own members with gusto.

Taking to Twitter, the 85-year-old veteran socialist, Ken Loach, said, "Labour HQ finally decided I'm not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled. Well...'KL (sic)." He added that he is proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge and alleged that there is indeed a witch hunt. Loach claimed that Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people as they have the support of only a few.

'I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge. There is indeed a witch hunt....' KL — Ken Loach & Sixteen Films (@KenLoachSixteen) August 14, 2021

Loach previously left the Labour party in the '90s before rejoining

Loach, a winner of the Palme d’Or, had previously left the Labour party in the 1990s, reportedly in disgust at Tony Blair, after three decades as a member. Later, he was active in political parties such as Respect and Left Unity that have presented themselves as a radical alternative to Labour. However, he rejoined the party following Corbyn’s election to the leadership.

Meanwhile, terming the move as a "disgrace," the former shadow chancellor John McDonnell tweeted, "To expel such a fine socialist who has done so much to further the cause of socialism is a disgrace. Ken’s films have exposed the inequalities in our society, have given us hope for change & inspired us to fight back. I send my solidarity to my friend and comrade. (sic)”

Loach as a filmmaker

Loach, best known as an English filmmaker, was born in Warwickshire in 936 and has directed famous films like Kes (1969), The Wind that Shakes the Barley (2006) and I, Daniel Blake (2016), with the last two receiving the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. He also directed a number of docudramas in the 1960s called The Wednesday Play. He explored his socialist ideology through films like Kes and I, Daniel Blake.

Image Credits: AP