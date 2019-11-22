UK's Labour Party Pledges 'formal Apology' For Jallianwala Bagh In Election Manifesto

Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour Party pledged to issue a formal apology for the Jallianwala bagh massacre and hold a public review into Britain’s role in ‘Operation Blue Star', the codename for India’s military action against militant religious leaders in 1984. In its manifesto for the upcoming parliamentary elections, Labour Party invoked internationalism saying they recognise the responsibility to correct injustices of the past.

Britain's role in Operation Blue Star

Britain’s controversial role in Operation Blue Star has been a matter of scrutiny for a long time. In 2014, a London-based journalist Phil Miller spotted some declassified letters that showed the UK had sent a SAS officer to help the Indian Army plan the operation. There is another declassified letter of Britain’s then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to Indira Gandhi giving full support to Operation Blue Star. Sikh Federation UK published a report named 'Sacrificing Sikhs', written by Miller, which claimed that the reason behind the support was Britain's desire to sell weapons to India.

Read: Jeremy Corbyn Wishes Sikhs In UK On The Occasion Of 550th Guru Purab

International solidarity and justice

The 107-page manifesto claimed that Corbyn’s party will put human rights, international law and climate change action at the heart of the international policies. As a part of effective diplomacy, the Labour Party has put international solidarity and justice at the core of it. According to the manifesto, it will also establish a judge-led enquiry into UK’s alleged complicity in rendition and torture and the operation of secret courts if voted back to power.

Read: Ex-Labour Member Asks People To Vote For Johnson, Brands Corbyn Unfit

Kashmir issue mentioned

The Labour Party gave emphasis on prioritising conflict prevention and peacebuilding where it blamed the Conservatives for failing to play a constructive role in resolving Kashmir issue, calling it one of the world’s most pressing humanitarian crises. It also lambasted the current government for “inaction and apathy” towards the treatment of the Kurdish people in Syria and the Uighurs in China. “In some cases, they set aside regard for international law, including refusing to criticise Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the manifesto read.

Read: Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage Dismisses Requests To Stand Down Against Labour Party

Read: UK's Labour Party Takes U-turn, Counters 'anti-India' Stand On Kashmir