UK's Liz Truss Attacks Rishi Sunak Over Economic Record As Both Contest To Become Next PM

After topping the final ballot of MPs on Wednesday alongside Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss launched a stinging attack on her fellow Conservative for his “wrong direction” economic record. Both final candidates, who will succeed Boris Johnson and become the next UK Prime Minister, set out their pitches to the party members.

While writing in the Daily Mail, Truss attacked Sunak and said that the British government has been “going in the wrong direction on tax, with the tax burden at its highest in 70 years”. She also pledged to conduct an emergency budget to push through immediate tax cuts to ease the cost of living and encourage enterprise.

“We cannot have business-as-usual managerialism on the economy”, Truss wrote. “'I am the tax-cutting candidate who will help squeezed families by reversing April's national insurance rise and suspending the green levy on energy bills.”

Moreover, UK’s former foreign secretary pledged to take on the “'Whitehall Blob' to drive through 'tax-cutting, enterprise boosting, business-friendly Conservative policy” while signalling that she will take on the Left in the ‘culture wars’.

“The British people can trust me to govern as a Conservative”, she writes. “I won't apologise for Britain or who we are as a nation and will stand up to people who talk down our country, our history and our values. I reject dehumanising identity politics, cancel culture and the voices of decline.”

Sunak pledges ‘a set of reforms’ if he becomes PM

Meanwhile, while separately writing in the Daily Telegraph, Sunak said that he would unveil “a set of reforms as radical as the ones Margaret Thatcher drove through in the 1980s".

It is to note that Sunak, who has served as UK’s chancellor in Johnson’s government, topped yesterday’s final ballot of MPs with 137 votes. However, polls have suggested that he is less popular among the Conservative Party whose MPs will cast vote for their preferred candidate next month. The next UK PM will be decided on September 5 at the latest.

Now, both Sunak and Truss, the final candidates, will set out their stalls at 12 hustings to be held around the UK. The first one will take place in Leeds on July 28 and the last would be held on August 31. Amid heightened stakes, Sunak has pushed forward his campaign ‘Ready for Rishi’ and Truss has been touting her leadership under ‘Liz for Leader’.

Image: AP