UK's Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Other Leaders Back PM Boris Johnson Ahead Of No-trust Vote

The ministers in the UK government have been using Twitter to confirm their support for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The British ministers have been declaring support for UK PM Boris Johnson ahead of the no-confidence vote which is due to take place on June 6. The leaders backing Johnson include UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid and others.

Ministers come forward in support of UK PM

Taking to her Twitter handle, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has her "100% backing" in the vote. In the tweet, Truss called on her other colleagues to support Johnson and added that he has apologised for the mistakes. Highlighting the work of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Truss said that he has "delivered" on COVID-19 recovery and supporting Ukraine against Russian forces.

The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him.



He has delivered on covid recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. He has apologised for mistakes made.



We must now focus on economic growth. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 6, 2022

The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has emphasised that the UK Prime Minister has "shown the strong leadership our country needs" on matters like vaccine rollout and the Russian offensive in Ukraine. In the tweet, Sunak said that he will support Johnson today and will continue to support him in the future as well. His tweet comes as the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote on June 6.

From the vaccine rollout to our response to Russian aggression, the PM has shown the strong leadership our country needs.



I am backing him today and will continue to back him as we focus on growing the economy, tackling the cost of living and clearing the Covid backlogs. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 6, 2022

Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor called for supporting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said that Johnson made all the right decisions on the economy, vaccines and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The PM has got the big calls right – securing life-saving vaccines, firing up our economy and standing up to Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.

We need to back him, unite and focus on delivering the people’s priorities. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) June 6, 2022

Taking to his Twitter handle, the British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, declared his support for Boris Johnson. He stressed that they need to unite and focus on the challenges which they will face as a country. In the tweet, he said, "We are a proud democratic party so let’s use tonight’s vote to draw a line under the speculation and move on."

We are a proud democratic party so let’s use tonight’s vote to draw a line under the speculation and move on.



The PM has got the big calls right and has my backing. We must unite and focus on the huge challenges we face as a country. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) June 6, 2022

The UK Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, Michael Gove, in a tweet declared his backing for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He announced that he will vote for Johnson and emphasised that they need to focus on supporting Ukraine, "driving levelling-up and generating growth." Gove underscored that they need to come forward to unite with Johnson to address these challenges.

I’ll be voting for Boris this evening. The PM got the big decisions right on Brexit and Covid. We need to focus now on defending Ukraine, driving levelling-up and generating growth. We need to move past this moment and unite behind Boris to meet these challenges — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) June 6, 2022

Nadine Dorries, the UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in the tweet announced that she will vote for Johnson. Highlighting the work of UK PM Boris Johnson, Dorries said that he delivered Brexit, worked on testing and vaccination programs, introduced furlough and removed COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, she said that Boris Johnson made efforts to assist Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

PM won 80 seat majority, delivered Brexit, drove testing/vaccine delivery prog, introduced furlough, removed all COVID restrictions opening our economy, first leader to assist Ukraine + has delivered lowest unemployment since 1974. Every big decision bang on. He 💯 has my vote. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 6, 2022

The UK Secretary of State, Grant Shapps, in a tweet affirmed his support for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He underscored the efforts of Johnson for recovery of the economy after COVID-19 and the war between Russia and Ukraine. He called on the leaders to support Johnson in serving the British people.

With the cost of living rising, war in Europe and an economy to recover after Covid, now is not the time for a distracting and divisive leadership contest.@BorisJohnson has my support - we must back him to get on with the job of delivering for the British people. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) June 6, 2022

UK PM Boris Johnson set to face no-confidence vote

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to face a no-confidence vote on June 6. Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee that represents backbench Tories, has announced that voting will take place between 6 pm and 8 pm (local time), The Guardian reported. Brady said that the counting of votes will take place "immediately" afterwards. As per The Guardian report, Boris Johnson will require votes of at least 50% of all Tory MPs additionally one extra, totalling the votes in favour balloting to 180 to remain in office.

