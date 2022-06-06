Last Updated:

UK's Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Other Leaders Back PM Boris Johnson Ahead Of No-trust Vote

Ahead of the no-confidence vote on June 6, the United Kingdom ministers have come forward in support of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
UK

Image: AP/Instagram/@RishiSunakMP_


The ministers in the UK government have been using Twitter to confirm their support for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The British ministers have been declaring support for UK PM Boris Johnson ahead of the no-confidence vote which is due to take place on June 6. The leaders backing Johnson include UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid and others. 

Ministers come forward in support of UK PM

Taking to her Twitter handle, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has her "100% backing" in the vote. In the tweet, Truss called on her other colleagues to support Johnson and added that he has apologised for the mistakes. Highlighting the work of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Truss said that he has "delivered" on COVID-19 recovery and supporting Ukraine against Russian forces. 

The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has emphasised that the UK Prime Minister has "shown the strong leadership our country needs" on matters like vaccine rollout and the Russian offensive in Ukraine. In the tweet, Sunak said that he will support Johnson today and will continue to support him in the future as well. His tweet comes as the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote on June 6. 

READ | Ranil Wickremesinghe briefs UK PM Boris Johnson about Sri Lanka's economic crisis

Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor called for supporting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said that Johnson made all the right decisions on the economy, vaccines and the war between Russia and Ukraine. 

READ | Boris Johnson discusses trade, human rights situation in Afghanistan & Ukraine with Pak PM

Taking to his Twitter handle, the British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, declared his support for Boris Johnson. He stressed that they need to unite and focus on the challenges which they will face as a country. In the tweet, he said, "We are a proud democratic party so let’s use tonight’s vote to draw a line under the speculation and move on." 

READ | Boris Johnson welcomes no-confidence motion, says Tories unbeatable if 'united'

The UK Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, Michael Gove, in a tweet declared his backing for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He announced that he will vote for Johnson and emphasised that they need to focus on supporting Ukraine, "driving levelling-up and generating growth." Gove underscored that they need to come forward to unite with Johnson to address these challenges. 

READ | UK: PM Boris Johnson to address Conservative MPs ahead of no-confidence vote

Nadine Dorries, the UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in the tweet announced that she will vote for Johnson. Highlighting the work of UK PM Boris Johnson, Dorries said that he delivered Brexit, worked on testing and vaccination programs, introduced furlough and removed COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, she said that Boris Johnson made efforts to assist Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. 

The UK Secretary of State, Grant Shapps, in a tweet affirmed his support for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He underscored the efforts of Johnson for recovery of the economy after COVID-19 and the war between Russia and Ukraine. He called on the leaders to support Johnson in serving the British people. 

UK PM Boris Johnson set to face no-confidence vote

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to face a no-confidence vote on June 6. Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee that represents backbench Tories, has announced that voting will take place between 6 pm and 8 pm (local time), The Guardian reported. Brady said that the counting of votes will take place "immediately" afterwards. As per The Guardian report, Boris Johnson will require votes of at least 50% of all Tory MPs additionally one extra, totalling the votes in favour balloting to 180 to remain in office. 

Image: AP/Instagram/@RishiSunakMP_

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND