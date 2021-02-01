UK's Lockdown Hero 'Captain Tom' Tests Positive For COVID, Daughter Announces On Twitter

Centenarian Captain Tom Moore on Sunday wsa admitted to hospital after testing COVID-19 positive. Moore came into the limelight in mid-2020 when he had raised almost £33 million for the UK's National Health Service. His daughter Hannah Moore took to Twitter and announced, "I wanted to update everybody that today (Sunday, January 31) my father was admitted to the hospital. Over the past few weeks, he was being treated for pneumonia, and last week, he tested positive for COVID-19."

She added, "He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward although he is not in ICU."

She added that the medical help received by her father is "remarkable" and said that she would keep everyone posted about his health.

In May last year, the 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore was marked with an RAF flypast. The veteran received almost 140,000 birthday cards from his fans that were kept in the sports hall of a local school. The Queen too sent out a personalized birthday greeting card to the captain and congratulated him for his charity work.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also wished the war veteran through a special video message. In his message, he said "a point of light in all our lives. I know I speak for the whole nation when I say we wish you a very happy 100th birthday. Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation, you've created a channel to enable millions to say a heartfelt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS who have all been doing the most outstanding job." He also said that the centenarian had provided the country with "a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus." Johnson had personally recommended to Queen Elizabeth that Moore should be exceptionally honored, according to the official press release. ''Colonel Tom's fantastic fundraising broke records, inspired the whole country, and provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus,'' added Johnson in the release.

Moore was Conferred by Queen Elizabeth last year

On July 17, 2020, Queen Elizabeth II had conferred the Honour of Knighthood on Moore, a World War II veteran. The 96-year-old Queen used her father's knighting sword to dub Sir Tom Moore on both shoulders at an Investiture at Windsor Castle on Friday, where she also awarded him with his insignia of Knight Bachelor.

