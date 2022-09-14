UK's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday banned the drone to fly without permission in central London until after Queen Elizabeth II funeral. UK Civil Aviation Authority in a statement said that the flying ban, which stretches from Purley in the borough of Croydon in the southeast to Hendon, Barnet in the northwest, is “necessary in the interests of security”. Police stressed that it will take “enforcement action” against anyone found flying a low drone, and the penalty would involve prosecution as well the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) will be confiscated.

"The restrictions are for public safety. Any breaches may result in you facing prosecution and your drone being seized," UK's The Metropolitan Police wrote in a tweet.

Flying objects, balloons, kites and parachutes banned

The ban encompasses all types of flying objects, including balloons, kites and parachutes. According to the British police that the measure is being instated in view of the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, her lying in state and the funeral. In its public order, UK Civil Aviation Authority said: “As part of the overall security arrangements following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the Secretary of State for Transport has decided that it is necessary in the interests of security to introduce Restriction of Flying Regulations under Article 239 of the Air Navigation Order 2016 in the vicinity of central London during the period September 9-19 2022.”

Airspace restrictions are in place in London following the death of Her Majesty The Queen until the evening of 19 September 2022.



Restrictions also apply to all drone flying.



Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived on Tuesday at the Buckingham Palace shortly after it was it flew to the British capital from Scotland via Royal Air Force aircraft. King Charles III was seen greeting the casket at the palace. The newly proclaimed monarch is expected to spend the night at the Queen's London home. Her coffin will be taken on a horse-drawn gun carriage to the Houses of Parliament today, where it will lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. Brits gathered to pay tributes to the departed Queen as bagpiper played in front of the coffin, draped with the Royal Standard. The casket was carried out of St. Giles' Cathedral before making its way to Edinburgh Airport.