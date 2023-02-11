UK's Metropolitan Police Under Pressure To Reopen 'Partygate' Inquiry

UK’s Metropolitan Police is facing increasing pressure to reopen the investigation on the 2022 Downing Street “Partygate” scandal involving the then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leading cabinet members. After the release of a podcast that questioned the Met police’s initial inquiry, the deputy chair of the London Assembly’s police and crime committee, Unmesh Desai, is scrutinising the mayor’s office for its role in implementing the policing.

Desai is also appealing for an in-depth probe into Johnson’s COVID-19 lockdown breach as he threw a "bring your own" alcohol party in the Number 10 garden as the rest of the UK reeled under the stringent lockdown imposed by his ruling Tory government. The Downing Street parties investigation was closed down last May. Met police issued 126 fines to 83 unidentified members including Boris Johnson after the inquiry.

Downing Street staff corroborated and falsified version

Met commissioner, Mark Rowley, was asked in the letter by London Assembly’s police and crime committee whether they were “taking new information into account when making a decision regarding the reopening of the investigation” into the party gate scandal. The podcast unveiled fresh allegations that the Downing Street staff corroborated and falsified their version of stories as they filled Met’s questionnaires, as well as “deliberately destroyed evidence” during a Cabinet Office inquiry that was led by Sue Gray. There are new allegations against the former British premier Johnson, that he apparently “joked” to Downing Street staff that “this is the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right now”.

“You will no doubt be aware of the new evidence that directly contradicts the former prime minister’s claim that he was not aware of any rule-breaking at 10 Downing Street. There are also reports of evidence demonstrating rule-breaking being destroyed by staffers,” Desai’s letter to Met police, accessed by Guardian newspaper, read.

Former British Prime Minister Johnson will appear next month before the parliament’s privileges committee to give his testimony on whether he manipulated the UK MPs into violation of his own COVID-19 rules. “I have raised the apparent inconsistency in how the MPS [Metropolitan Police Service] have approached the investigation with your predecessors – particularly regarding why the former prime minister was issued with only one fixed penalty notice for his birthday party, but not for the other events, including the leaving drinks where there is photographic evidence of him holding a glass of champagne and making a toast,” Desaid asked in the letter, demanding answers from the UK’s Met police. He also inquired about the allegations that the police questionnaire that was sent to the MPs could be easily navigated by staffers at 10 Downing Street, and that stories were corroborated.