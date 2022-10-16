UK's New Chancellor Hunt Fails To Rule Out More U-turns, Insists Truss 'still In Charge'

UK's new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Sunday warned of more public spending cuts and failed to rue out more U-turns as he insisted that British premier Liz Truss is "still in charge" even as her role as the Prime Minister gets marred with political turmoil. Hunt was asked by a reporter on Sunday, "Who is in charge? You or her?" after he replaced Kwasi Kwarteng, who was fired following the disastrous mini-budget, according to the Guardian newspaper. Hunt replied that Liz Truss, as the British prime minister, is in charge and that the biggest element of the mini-budget – the energy price cap – "is still happening."

While the new Chancellor of Britain insisted that the central parts of the agenda are gone, he quickly added that Truss has “changed the way we are going to get there” but not “the central destination”. Constituents now want stability and not another protracted leadership campaign, Hunt clarified. During the elections, the Britons will judge Truss' government on what it has done over the preceding 18 months, "rather than the last 18 days," he said, according to the reports. Hunt acknowledged that he is now leading UK's fiscal policies but said that Truss may still make a year's delay to her plan of slashing the basic rate of income tax for British households. This, as per Sunday Times, can secure the government an estimated £5 billion ($6 billion) or 600 crore INR.

“The prime minister is in charge,” the former health secretary separately told the BBC’s Sunday, adding that his complete leadership prospect has been “clinically excised."

Hunt clarified that having run two leadership campaigns, and failed in both, his "desire to be a leader has been clinically excised. “I want to be a good chancellor. It’s going to be very, very difficult. But that’s what I’m focusing on," he told the British broadcaster. He admitted to “difficult decisions” on the way of Truss' government in the upcoming two weeks ahead of the new budget on 31 October.

Britain's Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sacked

UK's Conservative MPs have warned British Prime Minister Liz Truss about a looming political fermentation saying that she has just 17 days to save her premiership over an 'undeliverable' £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts. In the latest development in the UK, Britain's Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was also sacked following mini-budget turmoil. Angry Torry MPs had previously cautioned that if Kwarteng's economic statement about speaking with Truss over possible U-turns on their mini-budget was not implemented to relax the market turbulence, Truss could find her leadership in trouble. Kwarteng had reportedly cancelled meetings scheduled in Washington DC and rushed to fly back to Britain to tackle the political situation. He was then sacked after serving less than six weeks in his role, according to British press reports.