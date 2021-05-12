UK's New Online Safety Bill Proposes Fines Against Social Media Firms Over Harmful Content

The United Kingdom on May 12 introduced new internet laws that would see social media companies fined up to $25 million if they failed to remove online abuses such as racist hate crimes. According to a press release, the Online Safety Bill will help protect young people, safeguard freedom of expression and ensure democratic political debate and journalistic content is protected. The “landmark” draft bill marks a milestone in the UK government’s fight to make the internet safe and it will include changes to put an end to harmful practices while ushering in a new era of accountability and protections for democratic debate.

According to the press note, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said, “This new legislation will force tech companies to report online child abuse on their platforms, giving our law enforcement agencies the evidence they need to bring these offenders to justice”.

She added, “It’s time for tech companies to be held to account and to protect the British people from harm. If they fail to do so, they will face penalties”.

The government noted that despite the fact that people are using the internet more than ever, over three-quarters of UK adults are concerned about going online, and fewer parents feel the benefits outweigh the risks of their children being online - falling from 65 per cent in 2015 to 50 per cent in 2019. The said that the bill will place a duty of care on social media firms and websites in a bid to ensure they take swift action to remove illegal content, such as hate crimes, harassment and threats directed at individuals, including abuse that falls below the criminal threshold.

Senior managers could face criminal action

Additionally, there will also be a requirement to remove and limit the spread of terrorist material, suicide content and child sexual abuse, which they would need to report to the authorities. If the companies fail to remove harmful content, they will face hefty fines from regulator Ofcom which can also block access to their sites. A new criminal offence for senior managers has also been included as deferred power.

“The draft Bill contains reserved powers for Ofcom to pursue criminal action against named senior managers whose companies do not comply with Ofcom’s requests for information,” the press release read.

“These will be introduced if tech companies fail to live up to their new responsibilities. A review will take place at least two years after the new regulatory regime is fully operational,” it added.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)