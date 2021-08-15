UK's NHS Concerned After Report Finds People Ignoring Cancer Symptoms Post COVID Outbreak

After a quarter of a million people were treated for cancer in the United Kingdom in June this year, the second-highest number on record, the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) appealed to people to come forward for the early treatment of the deadly disease. The report showed that 27,000 people started treatment for cancer in June, a 42% increase compared to the same time last year.

According to an NHS report, published on August 14, people have been ignoring cancer symptoms since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. The report said that several people feared visiting hospitals due to the possibility of being infected by the highly contagious coronavirus.

People unaware of cancer symptoms

The NHS's chief executive, Amanda Pritchard said that there could be tens of thousands more people who are not coming forward, either because they’re unaware of common cancer symptoms, or because they feel they would burden the NHS.

Despite abdominal and urological cancers accounting for nearly half (44%) of all cancer diagnoses and two in five (41%) cancer deaths in England, the NHS figures show that many people are unaware of common warning signs, which could prevent them from seeking help. Three in five (63%) people said they didn’t recognise discomfort in the abdominal area for three weeks or more as an indication of cancer, the report underlined.

"We know that thousands of people could be risking their lives by delaying medical attention for cancer symptoms. We are open and ready to treat people with potential cancer symptoms. From Monday, a TV and digital campaign will remind people of the signs and symptoms to look out for and encourage them to get checked if something isn't quite right," said Pritchard.

Symptoms that could be possible signs of abdominal or urological cancers include:

Discomfort in the tummy area for three weeks or more

Diarrhoea for three weeks or more

Blood in your pee – even just once

For lung cancer, symptoms could include:

A cough for three weeks or more that isn’t COVID related

Chest infections that keep coming back

Coughing up blood

UK Health Secretary appeals to people to come forward for treatment

The NHS chief executive said that the organisation will start a campaign from Monday with the slogan 'Help Us, Help You'. The campaign will be broadcasted on television as well as on digital media. Pritchard informed that awareness posters on cancer symptoms will be circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom's Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid appealed to citizens to come forward to get early treatment if they witness any symptoms. "If you suspect you might have symptoms of cancer, as highlighted by this important new campaign, don’t hesitate to seek advice from your GP. The earlier we can spot cancer, the more lives we can save," he said.

(With inputs from NHS report, Image: AP/Unsplash)