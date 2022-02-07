UK's Oldest Pub Closes Down After 1,229 Years After COVID Impacted Business Badly

The oldest pub in the United Kingdom that had survived wars, plagues and even economic crises has closed its doors after the devastating COVID-19 impacted it severely. According to a report by BBC, Christo Tofalli, who runs Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St Albans, said he his level best to save the oldest pub, however, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across all the paths that he took. As per Guinness World Records, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is the oldest pub in England that was built in AD 793, however, many dispute the claim. In a social media post, Albans said that the bar would reopen under new management. but that he would "walk away".

"It is with great sadness that I have to announce that today, after a sustained period of extremely challenging trading conditions, YOFC Ltd has gone into administration," Tofalli wrote on Facebook.

"Along with my team, I have tried everything to keep the pub going. However, the past two years have been unprecedented for the hospitality industry, and have defeated all of us who have been trying our hardest to ensure this multi-award-winning pub could continue trading into the future," added Tofalli. Describing the pre-COVID era business, he said they were managing the expenses and soaring rates in order to fulfil the customers' demand, however, the back-to-back lockdown has devasted all the dreams.

"Before the pandemic hit, the escalating business rates and taxations we were managing meant trading conditions were extremely tough, but we were able to survive and were following an exciting five-year plan and were hopeful for the future," according to Tofalli.

Tofalli thanked the loyal customers who had ever visited UK's oldest pub

"However, the COVID-19 pandemic was devastating and our already tight profit margins gave us no safety net. This resulted in us being unable to meet our financial obligations as they were due, creating periods of great uncertainty and stress for all who worked for, and with, the pub," added the man who ran the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St Albans for years. Ending his post, he thanked all his staff and the loyal customers who had visited the oldest pub even in the toughest times. Notably, Tofalli informed he is currently working with the brewery, Mitchell and Butler, to lessen the impact of the closure of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks.

Image: Facebook/e Olde Fighting Cocks