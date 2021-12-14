UK's Omicron Cases To Hit 1mn By Dec End, Says UKHSA Report As Cases Double Every 2-3 Days

As many as two lakh people in the UK are being infected by the new COVID-19 variant Omicron on an everyday basis, as per the statement from the British government. This estimated figure is far higher than the actual number of cases confirmed in the UK. Further, officials claim that the huge difference is related to the speed with which the strain transmits and the time it takes for COVID instances to be detected in official tests, as per the Mirror website.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom, Sajid Javid has announced the number in the House of Commons on Monday, as the UK suffered its first Omicron-related fatality. “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimates that the... current number of daily infections is around 200,000,” Javid told MPs. On December 13, 1,576 more instances of Omicron were verified, bringing the total number of reported cases to 4,713 since the new variant reached the UK.

10 people were admitted to the hospital with Omicron in the UK

According to the HuffPost website, the novel variant has admitted ten infected individuals to the hospital. The majority of these ten people, who vary in age from 18 to 85, have obtained two immunizations, although there is no information on whether they have any underlying illnesses. This number highlights the importance of expanding the UK's booster vaccine campaign, with Javid estimating that the NHS will need to provide more than 840,000 booster vaccines every day to combat Omicron.

In addition to this, if the recent government analysis is considered to be correct, then the UK might reach 1 million Omicron cases by the end of the week, with illnesses doubling every two to three days. It is also possible that by the end of this year, the number of verified and identified cases, which will be discovered through testing and officially registered, will have surpassed the previous figure of 80,000, iNews reported. The last time when the instances were this high was in December 2020, when the outbreak was in its second wave.

'Omicron represents over 20% of cases in England'

While, speaking in the House of Commons, Health Secretary Sajid Javid highlighted that the current hospitalisation levels have been still minimal. However, he cautioned that there may be a time delay between instances and serious infection which will eventually lead to death and that officials anticipated that the actual impact of the variety to be known in the coming weeks.

“While Omicron represents over 20% of cases in England – we’ve already seen it rise to over 44% in London and we expect it to become the dominant COVID-19 variant in the capital in the next 48 hours,” quoting Javid, HuffPost reported. Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 10,873,468 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 146,477 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)