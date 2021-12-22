UK's Piel Island Searching For New "King" And Pub Landlord Who Can 'bear All Odds'

A council of Piel Island has opened its application to recruit the best man who can handle the tiny island and a minibar, Mirror reported on Tuesday. According to the council, they are looking for a candidate who loves to live in an isolated place and has a deep desire to live his/her life peacefully in one of England's most remote watering holes. While clearing the doubts for those applying for the post of the monarch, the council warned that the weather at the unique Ship Inn is unpredictable and isolated too. However, they mentioned the monarch and the owner of the pub can enjoy the most precious moments of his/her life. According to the council, the sunset and the migratory birds are the most peaceful and mesmerizing beauties that the monarch could witness.

"The Ship Inn is now open for fine traditional ales from local breweries, beers, wines and spirits to quench the thirsty traveller. In the new kitchen, our chefs Steve and Nicola will delight the most discerning palette, with local line-caught fish, fresh game and our meat are both born and raised on Piel or sourced from local Cumbrian farms," the island said in a statement released on its website. John Murphy, who has been a monarch for the island told The Guardian that the applicants need to be "massively dedicated to its job" and has a passion for leading life alone.

"You can’t just nip across to Tesco for a loaf of bread when you’re on Piel Island. You’ll need to have dedication and a strong passion for isolation and peace and quiet. It takes a special personality," The Guardian quoted Murphy as saying.

Council is looking for a permanent landlord

He informed that an interim partnership was called to run the Piel Island Pub Company after the UK government announced to reopen the leisure activities in July this year. As it was an interim agreement, Murphy said that the council is looking for a permanent landlord that has some local knowledge. The recruited landlord will be handling the island from the next month, added Murphy. According to the Mirror, the new owner is crowned 'King of Piel', who sits in an ancient chair, wears a helmet and holds a sword while alcohol is poured over their head.

Image: Pielisland