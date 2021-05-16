UK's Prince Charles Plans To Give Public More Access To Royal Palaces When He's King

The heir apparent to the British throne and the eldest son of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles reportedly plans to enhance people’s access to the Royal Palaces including Buckingham and Sandringham, when he becomes the king. As per The Sunday Times report, the Prince of Wales wants Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle, Sandringham and Balmoral to be transformed from "private spaces to public places.” The newspaper also said that Prince Charles wants to see these Royal residences to be open welcoming to the public for a wider period of time during the year.

Further, the heir to the throne is also sharing his plans regarding public access to the Royal residences with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other Royals. The report also stated that Prince Charles is even considering keeping the Buckingham palace and the gardens open for the public throughout the year when he is king including the times he is in the residence. The report came after in April there was a high public demand for tickets by people to picnic on Buckingham Palace lawns and explore its garden. This popularity in demand forced the Royal Collection Trust (RCT) to temporarily stop taking new bookings.

Several thousands of UK citizens reportedly logged onto the website of the charity that organises the openings of royal residences in pursuit of tickets after the self-guided garden tours were restarted. However, RCT said that “very high” interest meant that it had to suspend new bookings. Meanwhile, the traditional summer opening of Buckingham palace’s staterooms and exhibition has been cancelled for the second time in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When was Buckingham Palace first opened for public?

The curious public got its first glimpse of the London residence and administrative headquarters of the monarch of the UK, Buckingham Palace on this day in 1993. The Royal Family’s grand life has always left people across the world wanting to know more. On August 7, 1993, even though the Palace had anticipated selling 7,000 tickets, over 4,300 were bought by the public to get a sneak peek for the first time of the UK’s now most tourist-loved spot. Queen Elizabeth II had agreed to open the Buckingham palace to the people in a bid to raise money to repair the Windsor castle that was damaged by fire. The tourists had to pay a $12 fee to visit Queen’s London residence.

This ritual that started back in 1993, of opening Buckingham Palace for the public when the Queen is not at the residence, has continued since that time. Usually, these are the summer months from July to October when Queen is on an annual break. Most of the year, the Palace is the office and residence of the Queen. According to reports, people had lined up in 1993 for the 60 to 90-minute tour of the Palace equipped with magnificent furnishings and priceless artworks, despite a 30-minute delay due to security checks. In the eight weeks that Queen and her family are away, 400,000 people are expected to visit the 18 of total 600 rooms in the palace.

IMAGE: AP