UK's Prince Michael Of Kent, Queen's Cousin, Accused Of Selling Access To Putin: Report

UK's Prince Michael of Kent, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, has been accused of "being willing to use his royal status to sell privileged access" to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is also facing allegations of seeking favours from the Russian leader after an undercover investigation. The Guardian has reported that Channel 4's Dispatches programme carried out the investigation in collaboration with The Sunday Times.

It's been reported that a fake South Korean gold firm called House of Haedong was set up and five members of the Royal Family were approached with an offer of work. The reports have added that the undercover reporters posed as investors from the South Korean business. They were told that Prince Michael could be hired for £10,000 a day to make "confidential" representations to Russian regime.

The investigative report added that Prince Michael of Kent expressed an interest in the offer to work with the business. He told undercover reporters that he would give a royal endorsement for a $200,000 (£143,000) fee and also added that he was happy to use his home in Kensington Palace as a backdrop for a speech, the report mentioned. The show named Dispatches: Royals for Hire is set to hire on Monday on Channel 4.

The Guardian has mentioned that Dispatches said, in 2013 the prince's business partner Simon Isaacs, formally known as the Marquess of Reading, had tried to sell access to Putin during an event where Prince Michael was a guest. The event offered the chance to meet the Russian president in person at a later date, according to Dispatches. The event was promoting the Russian wrestling sport of Sambo. The Marquess of Reading also later described him as "Her Majesty's unofficial ambassador to Russia".

Prince Michael's office denies claims

Prince Michael's office has denied the claims made by the Sunday Times. The Guardian reported the office of Prince Michael said that he has "no special relationship" with President Putin. The statement added that they last met in June 2003 and Prince Michael has had no contact with him or his office since then. Lord Reading is trying to help and made suggestions.

The Guardian also reported what Lord Reading has responded as he said that he thought the approach from the House of Haedong was "genuine". He said he made a "mistake" and "over-promised" and for that, he is "truly regretful". He said he was only trying to "facilitate an introduction" to friend Prince Michael.

Who is Prince Michael of Kent?

The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are not working members of the Royal Family and as per reports, they do not receive public money and earns a living from their own private company. BBC has reported that they have represented the Queen in the past. According to the Royal Family website, they attended around 200 engagements a year before the pandemic. Prince Michael father, Prince George, was the fourth son of George V and the brother of George VI, the Queen's father.

