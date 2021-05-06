UK's Prince Philip's Cause Of Death Revealed Weeks After He Passed Away: Report

UK's Prince Philip's cause of death has finally been confirmed after almost a month. Queen Elizabeth II's husband, the longest-serving consort in British history, passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle on April 9 and was laid to rest on April 17. The Hello Magazine reported citing the death certificate, that the 99-year-old Royal died of "old age". The report also added that his death was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, who is head of the Royal medical household.

Prince Philip's cause of death

It is known that UK health officials can give "old age" as a cause of death if the patient is over 80 years and the doctors, who "personally cared for the deceased over a long period", have observed a gradual decline in a patient's health. It is a guidance given to doctors signing certificates of cause of death in England and Wales. Philip's private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell had registered Royal's death on 13 April with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital on February 16 after he was "feeling unwell". He was being treated for infection and a pre-existing heart condition for which he was transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in March and he was moved back to King Edward VII hospital. He had returned to Windsor Castle on March 16, where he had been staying with the Queen and breathed his last.

Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle at age 99 on April 9. He was laid to rest on April 17 during an intimate ceremony at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Queen was seated alone in the chapel. The funeral service was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic as there was a limit of 30 mourners at St George's Chapel. More than 730 members of the armed forces took part in funeral proceedings.

