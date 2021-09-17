UK's Prince Philip's Will To Remain Sealed For Next 90 Years, High Court Says

On Thursday, the UK high court ruled that the late Prince Philip's will should be kept secret to protect the "dignity" of his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, the British monarch. After more than seven decades of marriage to the queen, Philip died in April of this year at the age of 99.

It has been customary for almost a century for the wills of senior royals to be sealed on the High Court's order. Philip's will should be kept secret for the next 90 years, according to Judge Andrew McFarlane. After that, it can be read in secret before deciding whether or not it should be released.

Judge has held the will because of the constitutional position of Sovereign

In a written judgement, Judge Andrew McFarlane stated, "I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills. There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family."

The judge also stated that the contents of the will had not been shown or told to him. He also claims to be the curator of sealed wills of deceased royals, including the late Queen Mother Elizabeth and the present queen's sister, Princess Margaret, as president of the High Court's family division. Both Queen Mother Elizabeth and Princess Margaret died in 2002.

Robert Brown, a man who claimed to be Margaret's illegitimate son, tried unsuccessfully in court to get both wills unsealed so that he could seek evidence for his claim. While there may be public curiosity about royal wills, the judge concluded that "there is no true public interest in the public knowing this wholly private information." The decision was made following a closed-door court session in July. The press was not authorised to make a case for the will's publication.

Princess Diana's name will not be mentioned in the will

According to BBC, Princess Diana is one name that will not be mentioned in the will. Unlike other members of the Royal Family, her will was made public following her death in 1997, indicating that the majority of her wealth was maintained in trust for her sons until they turned 25.

