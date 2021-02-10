UK's Princess Eugenie Gives Birth To First Child, A Baby Boy: Buckingham Palace

Granddaughter of Britain’s Queen, Princess Eugenie has given birth to her first child, baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank, the Buckingham Palace announced on February 9. Eugenie is 10th in line to the British throne and she is the younger daughter of the Queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. According to a press release by the Royal Family, the Duchess of York and her newly born son, both are doing well.

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.



The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.



Read the announcement in full: https://t.co/hPiT2aKJe3 pic.twitter.com/QfUtRIG39N — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 9, 2021

The Palace informed the baby weighs 8lbs 1oz (3kg). The newly born son is the ninth great-grandchild for the 94-year-old queen. In a statement, the Palace said that the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are “delighted” with the news.

“This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the statement read.

Princess Eugenie announces birth of first child

Princess Eugenie had married Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018. She also announced the news on her Instagram account with a picture of the new parents holding the newborn’s hand. The Princess captioned the adorable post with blue heart emojis and two exclamation points to show her excitement.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child at the Portland Hospital in London, which is where Eugenie was born, as well as her older sister, Princess Beatrice. It's also where Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie. Eugenie and Brooksbank have been quietly enjoying married life since their lavish wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018. Back in September, Princess Eugenie shared their exciting baby news on Instagram with a sweet post featuring the couple holding a fluffy pair of bear slippers, writing, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021".

