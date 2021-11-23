UK's Private Investigator Admits Hacking Phone Of Prince Harry's Ex-girlfriend, Apologises

In the latest revelation about the relationship between the young royals and the media in the UK, private investigator Gavin Burrows has apologised for “robbing Prince Harry of his teenage years” by monitoring the phone of one of his former girlfriends. In an interview with BBC for its new documentary ‘The Princes and the Press’ which aired on Monday, 22 November, the investigator confessed to monitoring Chelsy Davy’s phone in 2004 as part of the “ruthless” culture of the British media at the time.

Following the backlash which the media received in the wake of Princess Diana’s death, Burrows told the media outlet that the press focussed on Prince Harry in the 2000s as “the new Diana”. The private investigator who featured in the documentary is presently facing legal cases against the News of the World and the Sun. While his claims are yet to be tested in court, they are strongly disputed. Prince Harry, who left the royal family in the UK and is now in the United States with his wife and children, has repeatedly slammed the media and even pursued legal action against The Sun and The News of the World.

Additionally, the Duke of Sussex is also pursuing legal action against News Group newspapers, owner of Daily Mirror, over allegations of phone hacking and other illegal activities for newsgathering. It is also pertinent to note that the News of World was Britain’s biggest Sunday newspaper until 2011 when the owners decided to shut it down following a series of destructive reports. One of such reports was that the paper had hacked the phone of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler.

News Group Newspapers have accepted a limited amount of unlawful activity that occurred at the News of the World but, it has denied that there was any wrongdoing at the Sun. Reportedly, it has also said that it has not accepted liability in any of the phone-hacking cases that are brought against it. Prince Harry has sharply criticised the media and has advocated for reform. So far, BBC stated, that the Duke has declined to settle his phone-hacking claim.

Everything that Burrows said

Burrows told the BBC programme that there was a greater interest in Prince Harry as compared to Prince William when he started working for the News of the World in 2000. He said, “As explained to me by a couple of editors, Harry had basically become the new Diana.” He even revealed that editors, at the time, had told the private investigator that putting Prince Harry on the front page resulted in the purchase of more copies of newspapers than putting his elder brother, Prince William.

Subsequently, when the young prince started dating Davy in 2004, it unveiled reportedly a lucrative new avenue of business as her communications were targeted. He told BBC, “There was a lot of voicemail hacking going on, there was a lot of surveillance work on her phones, on her comms. Chelsy would brag to her friends when she was going to see him.” Burrows also said that the investigators were interested in her medical records, ex-boyfriends and other details of her education.

Burrows also apologised for his actions and said he was “very sorry” and that he acted that way “because I was greedy, I was into my cocaine, and I was living in a fake state of grandeur". But, he noted that there was a ”ruthless” culture in sections of media around that time. Burrows said, “They've got no morals - they absolutely have got no morals.” He also expressed regret in his treatment of Prince Harry and said, “I was basically part of a group of people who robbed him of his normal teenage years.”

(IMAGE: AP)