UK’s Queen Elizabeth ‘devastated’ After Death Of Her New Dorgi Puppy Fergus: Report

Over a month after Prince Philip’s demise, UK’s Queen Elizabeth is said to be “devastated” as her new dorgi puppy Fergus died over the weekend. According to Express media outlet, Fergus was one of the Queen’s two new puppies which were given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital earlier this year. The Sun reported that that the Queen is “absolutely devastated” as the puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very “difficult period”.

A Windsor Castle source told the media outlet that everyone concerned is “upset” as this comes soon after the Queen lost her husband. The Queen is said to have seen Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a “distraction” while she was grieving Prince Philip’s death. It is worth mentioning that the Queen also has an older corgi named Candy, who is reportedly the last living descendant of corgi Susan who was given to the Queen on her 18th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth is known for her love of animals and over the years, she has had more than 30 dogs. She was also reported to be making an out of season trip to Balmoral for a private period of mourning for her husband of nearly 74 years. As per reports, the trip would be unusual for the Queen as she normally only visits the area from August to October.

Prince Philip’s demise

Prince Philip's funeral procession began on April 17 with Queen Elizabeth II leaving the Sovereign’s Entrance of Windsor Castle. The UK monarch was accompanied by a lady-in-waiting who wore a mask as she took her seat in the Bentley to reach St. George’s Chapel for the funeral of her husband of 73 years. The entire service was live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Royal family and was carried out while following all COVID-19 protocols including face masks and social distancing.

Even though around 800 mourners would have attended Prince Philip’s funeral in normal times, Buckingham Palace had allowed only 30 members of the UK royal family to attend the service in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several key members were forced to miss the Duke of Edinburgh’s service including Prince George, Meghan Markle and Sarah, Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace had released the list of 30 UK family royal members who attended the ceremony.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter

