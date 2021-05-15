UK's Queen Elizabeth II Gives A Card To A 7-year-old Girl With A Portrait Of Prince Philip

A seven-year-old school girl from UK's Darlington, Francesca Woodcock, was delighted after the Queen Elizabeth II thanked her for sending a condolence card after the death of Prince Philip. The young girl felt sorry when she learned that the Duke of Edinburgh had passed away. She was also worried about the Queen being on her own. Francesca was extremely happy when she got a reply from the British monarch.

According to the reports by the Daily Mail, the Queen expressed her ‘sincere thanks’ to the little girl for her ‘kind words of sympathy’ on the death of Prince Philip. Francesca's mother Stefanie Woodcock said that her daughter has always been a caring and considerate person. Her mother revealed that Francesca now wants to phone the Queen. She said that she does not think that she will be able to pull that one off, ‘sadly’. Talking about the little girl’s love for the royal family, she said that it started when she was about three and she has always loved the Queen and Buckingham Palace since then.

Prince Philip's funeral procession began on April 17 with Queen Elizabeth II leaving the Sovereign’s Entrance of Windsor Castle. The UK monarch was accompanied by a lady-in-waiting who wore a mask as she took her seat in the Bentley to reach St. George’s Chapel for the funeral of her husband of 73 years. The entire service was live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Royal family and was carried out while following all COVID-19 protocols including face masks and social distancing.

Even though around 800 mourners would have attended Prince Philip’s funeral in normal times, Buckingham Palace had allowed only 30 members of the UK royal family to attend the service in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several key members were forced to miss the Duke of Edinburgh’s service including Prince George, Meghan Markle and Sarah, Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace had released the list of 30 UK family royal members who attended the ceremony.

Four new stamps featuring Prince Philip

In another significant development, Britain’s Royal Mail invited orders for four new stamps featuring Queen Elizabeth II’s late husband. The stamps that feature black and white photographs of the Duke of Edinburgh over the years, will be available from June 24. The images show Prince Philip at different ages wearing a suit, bowler hat and even dressed in naval uniform. He died on April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle and was laid to rest on April 17. He was married to the British monarch for over seven decades and was her rock through her 69-year reign.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay