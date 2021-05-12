UK's Queen Elizabeth Opens Parliament In Her First Major Event Since Prince Philip's Death

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on May 11 unveiled the government’s plans for the year in her first official event since the death of her husband, Prince Philip. According to AP, in the ceremony, which was stripped back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen read out bills the government hopes to pass during the next year on everything from job creation and health care to stripping back post-Brexit bureaucracy. In her speech, which was written for her by the government, she presented PM Boris Johnson’s agenda to tackle inequality and “level up” the country.

The 95-year-old Queen wore a day dress instead of the usual robes and crown. She was accompanied by her eldest son Prince Charles, who had been at his mother’s side on previous formal occasions as well while Prince Philip was ill. She did not wear a mask and she delivered the speech slowly and deliberately before a socially distanced audience, all of who needed to have a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend.

In the House of Lords, the Queen said, “My government’s priority is to deliver a national recovery from the pandemic that makes the United Kingdom stronger, healthier and more prosperous than before”.

The speech is one of the Queen’s most important symbolic duties and forms the centrepiece of the State Opening of Parliament ceremony. It took her around 10 minutes to read the speech from the throne in the House of Lords chamber. She said that her government will “level up” opportunities across all parts of the UK, supporting jobs, businesses and economic growth and addressing the impact of the pandemic on public services.

UK government’s proposal

As per reports, Johnson and his cabinet have put together the list of proposals after a year of lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions triggered the UK’s deepest economic slump in three centuries. The UK government is also facing renewed calls for Scottish independence and unrest in Northern Ireland fueled by Britain’s departure from the EU. The UK PM will pursue the agenda from a position of strength, with his Conservative Party holding 365 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons.

Much of Queen’s speech on Tuesday comprised policies and proposals already flagged. Her speech also referenced a contentious plan to require voters to provide proof of their identity when taking part in elections. The Queen also confirmed that Johnson’s government is planning to ban so-called conversion therapy, the pseudoscientific practice of attempting to change a person's sexuality or gender identity.

