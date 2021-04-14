UK's Queen Elizabeth Resumes Royal Duties Four Days After Prince Philip's Death

UK’s monarch Queen Elizabeth II has resumed her royal duties, merely four days after her husband Prince Philip passed away. On Tuesday, the 94-year-old attended a retirement ceremony for a senior Royal official, as per a court circular, the official record of royal engagements. All the members of the Royal household are currently undergoing a two-week-long mourning period and would “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances”, Buckingham Palace said earlier.

Queen resumes royal duties

On Tuesday, the sovereign head of the UK marked her presence at a Windsor Castel ceremony which saw Earl Peel retire as Lord Chamberlain- Royal household’s most senior official. Peel oversaw arrangements for all royal ceremonies including funerals. During the privately held event, the Queen accepted her former employee’s wand and office insignia.

“Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia of Office as Lord Chamberlain and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and took leave upon relinquishing his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when Her Majesty invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain,” read the details in the Court Circular, a daily list of the official events attended by the Queen and the royal family.

Earl Peel would have been in charge of Prince Philip's funeral had he not passed on his duties to Former MI5 spy chief Baron Parker. Meanwhile, the Palace has not released information on the attendees of Philip's funeral but said that all his children and grandchildren would be present. Owing to the current COVID-19 restrictions in the country, only 30 people would be allowed at the mourning ceremony scheduled for April 17. Prince Harry flew last week and has been isolating at his Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke of Edinburgh, died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9 morning. He was Britain’s longest-serving consort, a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch. Britain’s Queen and the late Prince had remained married for 73 years. His funeral service, although slimmed-down, would be conducted strictly in line with the British government’s COVID-19 guidelines. The royal palace appealed to the public not to gather in Windsor. Although, as the tradition is, military teams across the UK and naval forces on ships at sea fired 41-gun salutes Saturday to mark Prince Philip’s death in honour of the former naval officer.

Image Credits: Associated Press