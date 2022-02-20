UK's Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive For COVID-19; Has Mild 'cold-like' Symptoms

In the latest development, Buckingham Palace has informed that Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19. The 95-year-old UK monarch has mild cold-like symptoms and hopes to continue with light duties at Windsor castle later this week. This comes amid fears that she may have been exposed following her son and heir Prince Charles tested positive for COVID a second time.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace informed on Sunday. The 95-year-old, long-reigning monarch, is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but will continue light duties from her residence at Windsor Castle over the few weeks till her health improves. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

Earlier on February 10, Prince Charles had gone into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID. Following that, the Duchess Of Cornwall Camilla also tested positive for the virus. Queen Elizabeth survived the COVID scare earlier after she came in contact with the Prince of Wales, who had tested positive for COVID. Citing medical confidentiality, the Palace had refused to announce whether Queen Elizabeth II has been tested positive or negative. They had only revealed that hat she has not shown any symptoms.

Queen Elizabeth II's COVID-19 scare

Earlier this month, the 95-year-old monarch had said that she had difficulty moving during her first in-person audience since her COVID-19 crisis, which came in the midst of a tumultuous week for the royal family with her son Prince Andrew settling his sex abuse case, The Independent reported.

During the official engagement at Windsor Castle, the Queen of Britain was seen standing with a walking stick. She later said by pointing at her left leg or foot, “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”

In the meeting at Windsor Castle, the Queen spoke with the incoming Defence Secretary Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor, Rear Admiral James Macleod, iNews reported. Furthermore, after the Queen’s statement, Buckingham Palace has declined to respond.

According to the Independent, instead of being injured or ill, the Queen was seen to be a little stiff. Furthermore, she was told to take rest for over three months and only to perform light chores after staying a night in the hospital for preliminary examinations in October.

This is a developing story. Further updates are awaited.