UK's Queen Has Epic Reaction When She Learns She Scripted History At The Age Of 14: Watch

UK's Queen Elizabeth II has an epic reaction when she was reminded that she had made history at the age of 14. The British monarch was told during a virtual event with the Royal Life Saving Society, that she became the first young person in the Commonwealth to receive a Junior Respiration Award in 1941. The Queen expressed her delight and said that she had worked "very hard" for the life-saving badge. In response to preventable drownings in the United Kingdom, The Royal Life Saving Society was founded in London in 1891.

During the virtual interaction, the Queen recalled the World War II days when she took swimming lessons with her sister, Princess Margaret. She said, "I didn't realise I was the first one". "I just did it and had to work very hard for it. It's a very long time ago, I'm afraid, I think it's changed a lot."

The Queen laughed when Clive Holland, deputy Commonwealth president of the society, told her that when she said "long time ago", it's actually 80 years ago. The monarch said: "That's terrible!" The virtual engagement was recorded on May 6 but released on May 10 after the United Nations formally acknowledged drowning as one of the biggest causes of preventable death in the world today.

The United Nations adopted a historic resolution on drowning prevention. The resolution introduces an annual World Drowning Prevention Day, which will be celebrated for the first time on July 25 this year. As per reports, there are an estimated 235,000 drowning fatalities every year.

The Queen will carry out her first major public ceremonial duty since Prince Philip's death as she is set to attend the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday. Philip, the nation's longest-reigning consort passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle at age 99 on April 9. He was laid to rest on April 17 during an intimate ceremony at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

IMAGE: @RoyalFamily/Twitter/AP