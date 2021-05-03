UK's Queen Shares 'treasure' Memory Of Prince Philip In Sweet Message For Northern Ireland

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II recalled "treasure" memories of the time she spent with her husband Prince Philip in Northern Ireland as she sent warm wishes to the country to mark its centenary. On May 3 in 1921, the Government of Ireland Act came into effect in the nation dividing the north from the south of the island of Ireland. After the division 100 years ago, Northern Ireland became part of the UK alongside England, Scotland and Wales.

"This anniversary reminds us of our complex history, and provides an opportunity to reflect on our togetherness and our diversity," the Queen wrote in a message that was signed off 'Elizabeth R'. Across generations, the people of Northern Ireland are choosing to build an inclusive, prosperous, and hopeful society, strengthened by the gains of the peace process.

Queen recalls 'treasure' memories

While wishing the people of Northern Ireland, Queen also mentioned the "visit to Ireland, ten years ago this month" with her late husband Philip, who died last month at the age of 99. In 2011, The Queen became the first British monarch visit to the Republic of Ireland. King George V had visited the country in 1911 when the Republic was a part of the UK. As per a report on Express UK, the Queen and Prince Philip visited Northern Ireland together 19 times since the mid-1940s. The first time they travelled to the nation was in 1946 and the last time was in June 2016.

"I look back with fondness on the visit Prince Philip and I paid to Ireland, ten years ago this month. I treasure my many memories, and the spirit of goodwill I saw at first hand," she added.

Read Her Majesty’s message in full at: https://t.co/DspUcQNPkK



ðŸ“¸ The Queen in Northern Ireland during her visits in 2012 and 2014. pic.twitter.com/EzGY5jIVdg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 3, 2021

The Queen's latest statement comes one week after the monarch fully resumed her royal duties after the royal mourning period ended. Prince Philip passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle on April 9. He was laid to rest on April 17 during an intimate ceremony at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Image credit: AP