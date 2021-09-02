UK's Raab To Meet Qatar's Emir To Discuss Safe Passage For Evacuees & Afghanistan Crisis

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on September 2 will meet with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatar’s Foreign Minister and other Qatari leaders in Doha to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Days after Britain concluded its war in Afghanistan, Raab is set to travel to Doha and meet with Amir of Qatar along with other senior officials, said the government statement on Thursday. The prospects on the table include “getting Kabul airport up and running and safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans across land borders top of the agenda.”

The British government said in its official release that the decision to visit Doha first on a trip to the region “reflects the high profile role the Qataris have played with regard to Afghanistan in recent years, including hosting the Taliban political office in Doha since 2013.” Raab is also expected to seek Qatari views on the functioning of the Kabul airport for both, charter or commercial flights after western troops have withdrawn from the war-torn country.

‘UK is keen to work with Qatar’

The UK government said in a statement that Britain is “keen” to work with Qatar and its other allies in order to ensure that the government after Taliban control would “bear down on the threat from ISKP and Al-Qaeda and honouring their commitment in the Doha agreement to prevent Afghanistan soil being used to threaten the security of other countries; facilitating humanitarian access; and protecting human rights, especially those of women and girls.”

Following US suit, it is also to be noted that the British Embassy in Afghanistan has been “temporarily” relocated to Qatar until it is feasible to re-establish. The British mission for Afghanistan is “up and running” in Doha. Downing Street also said that Raab would meet with Martin Longden who arrived in Doha on Wednesday and is also the charge while its Ambassador Laurie Bristow is on a leave following an intense UK mission in Afghanistan for evacuation.

Raab’s meeting with Qatari officials comes after on September 2, US Secretary of State also spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to thank the latter for facilitating the safe transit for US nationals from Afghanistan. On September 1, the British Foreign Secretary also spoke with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to discuss UK-India collaboration for assisting people in Afghanistan.

Good to talk with Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar today to discuss how UK & India can work together to support the people of Afghanistan. We are committed to stopping Afghanistan becoming a terrorist haven, responding to the humanitarian plight, & safeguarding regional stability. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) September 1, 2021

